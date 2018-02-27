Go Fas Racing makes crew chief change ahead of Las Vegas

Go Fas Racing and veteran crew chief Gene Nead have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.

Nead began as crew chief in 2017 and worked 38 races with Matt DiBenedetto with the duo scoring two top-10 finishes with a best showing of eighth at Indianapolis. They also scored an ninth-place finish in the 2017 Daytona 500.

The issued the following statement:

"Go Fas Racing and Gene Nead have mutually parted ways. Veteran Crew Chief Randy Cox has taken over Crew Chief duties. Gene had an integral part of building an improved program at Go Fas Racing last season, our most competitive season yet, and we wish all the best going forward."

So far in 2018, Go Fas finished 27th and 31st in the first two races of the season. DiBenedetto was running in the top-10 in the Daytona 500 before he was collected in a late race accident.