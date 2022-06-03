NASCAR at Gateway schedule, entry list and how to watch

Listen to this article

How to watch Gateway (Cup, Trucks) and Portland (Xfinity)

The NASCAR Cup Series visits WWT Raceway for the very first time. The Truck Series has been the only one of the three national divisions competing there every year (since 2014).

The Xfinity Series will also be racing this weekend, but not at Gateway. They head West to Portland for the very first time.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, June 3

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

1:05 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NO TV

5:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:05 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice and qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

8:05 - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, June 4

11 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series Gateway race - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series Portland race - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 29

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Gateway race - FOX SPORTS 1

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries. Buescher, sidelined by COVID-19, will be replaced by Zane Smith in the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 Parker Kligerman

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Zane Smith RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Chase Elliott remains atop the championship standings after 13 races, but Ross Chastain jumped up to second and is closing in. Denny Hamlin joined Chastain and William Byron as the only drivers with multiple wins this season, taking the checkered flag in a dramatic Coca Cola 600. Although outside the T16, wins for Hamlin, Austin Cindric, and Kurt Busch currently have them locked into the playoff field. The 'bubble' driver is Tyler Reddick in 12th. DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Chase Elliott 14 1 3 9 1 3765 445 12.8 12.4 489 8 2 Ross Chastain 14 2 7 8 0 3654 426 17.5 13.6 455 -34 13 3 Kyle Busch 14 1 5 10 0 3715 279 10.1 11.2 452 -37 6 4 Ryan Blaney 14 0 4 6 3 3604 373 8.6 14.0 436 -53 4 5 Martin Truex, Jr. 14 0 2 6 0 3870 130 14.6 13.6 430 -59 3 6 Joey Logano 14 1 4 6 1 3880 151 12.9 14.9 423 -66 6 7 William Byron 14 2 4 4 0 3584 570 12.9 16.3 420 -69 13 8 Alex Bowman 14 1 3 9 0 3952 18 12.1 11.7 415 -74 6 9 Kyle Larson 14 1 6 8 1 3617 247 10.0 15.2 412 -77 6 10 Christopher Bell 14 0 4 8 3 3836 158 8.1 14.8 400 -89 0 11 Kevin Harvick 14 0 3 7 0 3835 13 19.8 12.7 373 -116 0 12 Tyler Reddick 14 0 4 6 0 3693 249 10.8 17.2 350 -139 2 13 Chase Briscoe 14 1 3 4 0 3723 189 11.8 17.1 349 -140 6 14 Aric Almirola 14 0 1 4 0 3990 6 18.9 14.9 342 -147 0 15 Austin Dillon 14 0 3 6 0 3717 2 18.7 15.5 328 -161 0 16 Erik Jones 14 0 1 4 0 3935 47 17.6 18.4 321 -168 0 17 Denny Hamlin 14 2 3 3 1 3525 173 13.5 19.5 309 -180 12 18 Daniel Suarez 14 0 2 4 0 3633 156 15.9 19.0 301 -188 2 19 Austin Cindric 14 1 1 2 1 3291 32 11.1 18.8 294 -195 5 20 Kurt Busch 14 1 3 5 0 3578 127 15.1 18.6 289 -200 6