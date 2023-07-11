Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR to test 2024 short track package at New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup News

NASCAR's Garage 56 entry to run Goodwood Hillclimb

NASCAR’s much-heralded Garage 56 entry from the LeMans 24 Hours is going back on track this week.

Jim Utter
By:
#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

NASCAR returned to LeMans this year with a modified version of the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 race car as a Garage 56 entry, which the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) sets aside for the “technology of tomorrow and beyond” of innovative machinery.

The car was a collaboration of NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, IMSA, and Goodyear and was driven by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, former LeMans winner Mike Rockenfeller and former Formula 1 World Champion Jensen Button.

The trio completed 285 laps on the 8.4-mile Circuit de la Sarthe in June and the entry was well-received by fans at the event.

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Rockenfeller and Button will pilot the Garage 56 program backup car – identical to the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 used at LeMans – in the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb this week in West Sussex, England.

The duo will take the car up the 1.16-mile hill seven times over four days.

The entry is part of a celebration of NASCAR’s 75-year history that will include several cars from throughout NASCAR’s history.

“The Garage 56 program has been an overwhelming success for us in further introducing motorsports fans from around the world to NASCAR,” said John Doonan, IMSA President and Garage 56 Program Manager.

“Taking the Garage 56 car to the Goodwood Festival of Speed gives us another chance to bring the world of stock cars to fans of a wide variety of motorsports.”

Read Also:

Garage 56 Hillclimb schedule:

Thursday, July 13, 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. ET – Rockenfeller

Friday, July 14, 9:10 a.m. BST / 4:10 a.m. ET – Button

Friday, July 14, 3:10 p.m. BST / 10:10 a.m. ET – Rockenfeller

Saturday, July 15, 8:30 a.m. BST / 3:30 a.m. ET – Rockenfeller

Saturday, July 15, 2:55 p.m. BST / 9:55 a.m. ET – Button

Sunday, July 16, 9:15 a.m. BST / 4:15 a.m. ET – Rockenfeller

Sunday, July 16, 3:50 p.m. BST / 10:50 a.m. ET – Button

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

NASCAR to test 2024 short track package at New Hampshire
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

NASCAR to test 2024 short track package at New Hampshire

NASCAR to test 2024 short track package at New Hampshire

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to test 2024 short track package at New Hampshire NASCAR to test 2024 short track package at New Hampshire

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

F1 Formula 1

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1 Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
New Hampshire

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

MGP MotoGP

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe