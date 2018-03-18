Five most memorable NASCAR Cup Series finishes at Fontana

Take a look at the five most memorable Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series finishes at Auto Club Speedway.
5. Sadler's final win
Elliott Sadler scored his third and final NASCAR Cup Series win in the September 2004 race, driving for Robert Yates Racing. He led 59 of 250 laps and beat then-rookie Kasey Kahne by just two tenths of a second.
4. Jimmie Johnson's home state domination
Jimmie Johnson truly represented his Fontana paint scheme in 2016 when he won for a record sixth time at the track. He also scored his very first Cup win at Auto Club Speedway back in 2002.
3. Two-lap dash
In a mad two-lap dash to the finish in 2014, Kyle Busch stalked his brother Kurt and Tony Stewart, who ran side-by-side for an entire lap as the field raced towards the white flag. The younger Busch was able to clear them both through Turns 1 and 2, but Kyle Larson cut a path through as well and emerged directly behind Busch. Looking for his first ever win, Larson dove to the apron in the final corner, but couldn't quite reach the No. 18 machine and Busch would go back-to-back at Auto Club Speedway.
2. The closest finish
A thrilling battle between Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch came down to the wire in 2011. Harvick pushed Johnson off into the final corner before jumping high, clearing him out of Turn 4 as they raced to the line in the closest finish in the history of the race. The margin of victory was just 0.144 seconds.
1. Hamlin and Logano feud explodes on final lap
After an incident at Bristol put Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano at odds with one another, everyone knew there would be no room given as they battled for the win at Auto Club Speedway in 2013. And in the last corner of the final lap, they crashed. Kyle Busch went on to win the race while Hamlin suffered a fractured lower back, putting him out of the race car for several weeks.