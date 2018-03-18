Five most memorable NASCAR Cup Series finishes at Fontana

5. Sadler's final win 1 / 5 Elliott Sadler scored his third and final NASCAR Cup Series win in the September 2004 race, driving for Robert Yates Racing. He led 59 of 250 laps and beat then-rookie Kasey Kahne by just two tenths of a second. Photo by: Kurt Dahlstrom

4. Jimmie Johnson's home state domination Jimmie Johnson truly represented his Fontana paint scheme in 2016 when he won for a record sixth time at the track. He also scored his very first Cup win at Auto Club Speedway back in 2002.

3. Two-lap dash In a mad two-lap dash to the finish in 2014, Kyle Busch stalked his brother Kurt and Tony Stewart, who ran side-by-side for an entire lap as the field raced towards the white flag. The younger Busch was able to clear them both through Turns 1 and 2, but Kyle Larson cut a path through as well and emerged directly behind Busch. Looking for his first ever win, Larson dove to the apron in the final corner, but couldn't quite reach the No. 18 machine and Busch would go back-to-back at Auto Club Speedway.

2. The closest finish A thrilling battle between Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch came down to the wire in 2011. Harvick pushed Johnson off into the final corner before jumping high, clearing him out of Turn 4 as they raced to the line in the closest finish in the history of the race. The margin of victory was just 0.144 seconds.