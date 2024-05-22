NASCAR fines Stenhouse, suspends three others for post-race fight
NASCAR on Wednesday issued several penalties stemming from the garage-area brawl between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. following Sunday night’s All-Star Race.
Stenhouse Jr. was fined $75,000 for a violation of the sport’s code of conduct.
On the opening lap of the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, Busch got into the wall after Stenhouse went up the middle in a three-wide situation. Busch believed that Stenhouse had pushed him into the wall, although no contact was made. The following lap, he got into the left-rear of Stenhouse's car, who ended up slamming the outside wall nose-first.
A furious Stenhouse parked his wrecked car in the Richard Childress Racing pit stall, climbed the pit box to speak to Busch's team and vowed to the media that he would stick around and confront Busch after the race.
He kept his word, walking up to Busch as the RCR driver returned to his team’s hauler after the event. The two engaged in a brief, but heated argument before Stenhouse struck Busch with his right fist and a brawl erupted.
Both drivers went to the ground in the ensuing chaos, falling over tires as they were quickly separated. Stenhouse's father then grabbed Busch and more punches were thrown.
Two JTG crew members put their hands on Busch, appearing to place him in a headlock before being pulled off of him by RCR crew members. All this happened on the lift gate of the RCR hauler. There was some pushing and shoving between the two teams as Busch and Stenhouse engaged in a shouting match.
NASCAR has indefinitely suspended Richard Stenhouse Sr., the driver’s father, for his involvement in the fight.
Two members of Stenhouse’s No. 47 JTG Daugherty team have also been suspended. Engine tuner Keith Matthews has been suspended for the next four races (through Iowa) and team mechanic Clint Myrick has been suspended for the next eight races (through Pocono).
In other penalties from the North Wilkesboro race weekend:
Dawson Backus, a crew member on Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Truck team, has been suspended from this weekend’s race at Charlotte for having unapproved protective clothing/equipment.
Jeff Stankiewicz, crew chief for driver Grant Enfinger’s No. 9 Truck team, was fined $2,500 for one improperly installed lug not found on the truck after the race.
Also, Xfinity Series crew member Rowan Mason was indefinitely suspended for a violation of the sport’s substance abuse policy.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Stenhouse signs multi-year extension to remain in NASCAR Cup Series
Daytona 500 win "almost overwhelming" for Brad Daugherty
Daytona 500 results: The finishing order of the 2023 NASCAR Cup opener
Exclusive: Will Brown "living the dream" with NASCAR opportunity
Kyle Busch beats Ryan Blaney to NASCAR Cup pole at Dover
Austin Dillon paired back with Alexander in RCR crew chief change
Latest news
NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history
Marco Andretti credits Hampson, Wickens for stronger 2024 Indy 500 bid
Brett Moffitt returns to JGR to run Iowa NASCAR Xfinity race
RB targets improvements to F1 starts that are "hurting" says Ricciardo
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments