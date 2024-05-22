All Series
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR fines Stenhouse, suspends three others for post-race fight

NASCAR on Wednesday issued several penalties stemming from the garage-area brawl between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. following Sunday night’s All-Star Race.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Stenhouse Jr. was fined $75,000 for a violation of the sport’s code of conduct.

On the opening lap of the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, Busch got into the wall after Stenhouse went up the middle in a three-wide situation. Busch believed that Stenhouse had pushed him into the wall, although no contact was made. The following lap, he got into the left-rear of Stenhouse's car, who ended up slamming the outside wall nose-first.

A furious Stenhouse parked his wrecked car in the Richard Childress Racing pit stall, climbed the pit box to speak to Busch's team and vowed to the media that he would stick around and confront Busch after the race.

He kept his word, walking up to Busch as the RCR driver returned to his team’s hauler after the event. The two engaged in a brief, but heated argument before Stenhouse struck Busch with his right fist and a brawl erupted.

Both drivers went to the ground in the ensuing chaos, falling over tires as they were quickly separated. Stenhouse's father then grabbed Busch and more punches were thrown.

Two JTG crew members put their hands on Busch, appearing to place him in a headlock before being pulled off of him by RCR crew members. All this happened on the lift gate of the RCR hauler. There was some pushing and shoving between the two teams as Busch and Stenhouse engaged in a shouting match.

NASCAR has indefinitely suspended Richard Stenhouse Sr., the driver’s father, for his involvement in the fight.

Two members of Stenhouse’s No. 47 JTG Daugherty team have also been suspended. Engine tuner Keith Matthews has been suspended for the next four races (through Iowa) and team mechanic Clint Myrick has been suspended for the next eight races (through Pocono).

In other penalties from the North Wilkesboro race weekend:

Dawson Backus, a crew member on Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Truck team, has been suspended from this weekend’s race at Charlotte for having unapproved protective clothing/equipment.

Jeff Stankiewicz, crew chief for driver Grant Enfinger’s No. 9 Truck team, was fined $2,500 for one improperly installed lug not found on the truck after the race.

Also, Xfinity Series crew member Rowan Mason was indefinitely suspended for a violation of the sport’s substance abuse policy.

Jim Utter
