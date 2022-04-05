Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NASCAR reveals new Hall of Fame nominees for 2023 Next / William Byron to run Martinsville Truck race for Spire Motorsports
NASCAR Cup / Richmond News

NASCAR explains Kyle Busch grille tape penalty and delay in call

NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran offered further insight into the late-race penalty assessed to Kyle Busch and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team at Richmond Raceway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
NASCAR explains Kyle Busch grille tape penalty and delay in call
Listen to this article

In the Next Gen era, grille tape of any kind is not permitted on the cars. On Lap 345 of 400, NASCAR black-flagged Busch for putting tape on the grille.

The team said that the tape on the grille was a mistake, and that it was meant for a brake duct. Despite the penalty, Busch rallied to a ninth-place finish.

Team owner Joe Gibbs said post-race that he hadn't yet talked to NASCAR about the penalty, but he planned to. "I think the point was, when that happened, if that was a penalty, then address it. It wasn’t till I think two stops later. I think that’s our concern of, you know, because that would have completely changed their strategy So I think that will be something we discuss and go over."

NASCAR explains delay

NASCAR has since explained that the tape was applied on Lap 128 and brought to the attention of race control on Lap 234. It took a further 111 laps for the penalty to be called as NASCAR reviewed video, wanting to ensure that the team put the tape on and that it was not debris Busch picked up along the way.

“We certainly needed to do our due diligence on how it got there and what it really was,” Moran said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“So we went back while the race was going on obviously and did our due diligence to ensure, first of all, that the team placed the tape on the grille area. We did go back, found footage, found what we needed to say, yes, the team actually put it on. Unfortunately, they had a couple of stops, which they could have pulled it off and we probably wouldn’t even be talking about it today, but that didn’t happen.

He continued: “We got notification around Lap 234 and it took a bit of time, obviously. A lot of green-flag racing at a 3/4-mile track. It takes a while to pull that up and we do our due diligence. The last thing we’re going to do is bring a vehicle down and find out later that it was something picked up off the track or they grabbed it on pit road or something to that fact, but once everything was sorted out, we did see how it happened, where it was and the crew chief was notified that it does has to be removed.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR reveals new Hall of Fame nominees for 2023
Previous article

NASCAR reveals new Hall of Fame nominees for 2023
Next article

William Byron to run Martinsville Truck race for Spire Motorsports

William Byron to run Martinsville Truck race for Spire Motorsports
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
William Byron wins in NASCAR Trucks return at Martinsville Martinsville
NASCAR Truck

William Byron wins in NASCAR Trucks return at Martinsville

RFK Racing loses NASCAR Cup appeal, big penalties upheld
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

RFK Racing loses NASCAR Cup appeal, big penalties upheld

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Kyle Busch More from
Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch leads the way in Richmond Cup Series practice Richmond
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch leads the way in Richmond Cup Series practice

NASCAR Next Gen “designed” for COTA challenge, despite limited practice COTA
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Next Gen “designed” for COTA challenge, despite limited practice

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

More from
Joe Gibbs Racing
Ty Gibbs 'sent it' and grabs Atlanta Xfinity win Atlanta
NASCAR XFINITY

Ty Gibbs 'sent it' and grabs Atlanta Xfinity win

John Hunter Nemechek to run three Xfinity races with JGR
NASCAR XFINITY

John Hunter Nemechek to run three Xfinity races with JGR

A win Sunday at Las Vegas "wasn't meant to be" for Kyle Busch Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

A win Sunday at Las Vegas "wasn't meant to be" for Kyle Busch

Latest news

RFK Racing loses NASCAR Cup appeal, big penalties upheld
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

RFK Racing loses NASCAR Cup appeal, big penalties upheld

Kevin Harvick has no plans to 'abandon' Stewart-Haas Racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick has no plans to 'abandon' Stewart-Haas Racing

NASCAR Cup Martinsville schedule, entry list and how to watch
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Martinsville schedule, entry list and how to watch

William Byron to run Martinsville Truck race for Spire Motorsports
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

William Byron to run Martinsville Truck race for Spire Motorsports

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.