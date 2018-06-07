NASCAR drivers must undergo new neurological baseline test

NASCAR has adapted the use of a new neurocognitive baseline test to help in identifying whether drivers have experience a concussion.

In a bulletin issued to teams on Wednesday, NASCAR mandated the completion of a baseline King-Devick Test by each participant by July 8.

After the baseline tests are completed the King-Devick Test will become a tool of neurological exams done at tracks’ infield care centers.

The King-Devick (K-D) test is based on measurement of the speed of rapid number naming (reading aloud single-digit numbers from 3 test cards), and captures impairment of eye movements, attention, language, and other correlates of suboptimal brain function.

“We work with experts across the country in maintaining a proactive approach to prevention and assessment of concussions,” NASCAR said in a statement.

“Following those experts’ recommendation, we have implemented the King-Devick test as part of a basic neurological exam for drivers in the Infield Care Center.”

NASCAR joins the ranks of other professional worldwide sporting organizations utilizing K-D Test such as: the NHL, Canadian Football League, Major League Lacrosse, Rugby Football Union, England Cricket and others.