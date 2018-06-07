Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Cup MichiganNASCAR CupMichiganMore events
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

NASCAR drivers must undergo new neurological baseline test

0 shares
NASCAR drivers must undergo new neurological baseline test
Race action, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford Fusion leads
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty University, Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Haas 30 Years of the VF1 and Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops / Cabela's wreck
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Busch Beer Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Menards/Duracell
Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing flips
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro after the crash
Get alerts
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
07/06/2018 05:23

NASCAR has adapted the use of a new neurocognitive baseline test to help in identifying whether drivers have experience a concussion.

In a bulletin issued to teams on Wednesday, NASCAR mandated the completion of a baseline King-Devick Test by each participant by July 8.

After the baseline tests are completed the King-Devick Test will become a tool of neurological exams done at tracks’ infield care centers.

The King-Devick (K-D) test is based on measurement of the speed of rapid number naming (reading aloud single-digit numbers from 3 test cards), and captures impairment of eye movements, attention, language, and other correlates of suboptimal brain function.

“We work with experts across the country in maintaining a proactive approach to prevention and assessment of concussions,” NASCAR said in a statement.

“Following those experts’ recommendation, we have implemented the King-Devick test as part of a basic neurological exam for drivers in the Infield Care Center.”

NASCAR joins the ranks of other professional worldwide sporting organizations utilizing K-D Test such as: the NHL, Canadian Football League, Major League Lacrosse, Rugby Football Union, England Cricket and others.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the NASCAR Cup main page
NASCAR Cup MichiganNASCAR CupMichiganMore events