NASCAR at Daytona TV schedule: How to watch Speedweeks

How to watch Daytona Speedweeks

All three national divisions and the ARCA Racing Series will be present at Daytona this week, kicking off the 2022 season in a big way on the high banks of the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Tuesday, February 15

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

5:05 p.m. - 5:55 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series first practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:35 p.m. - 7:25 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series second practice - FOX SPORTS 1

Wednesday, February 16

8:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series single-car qualifying (two rounds) - FOX SPORTS 1

Thursday, February 17

4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series first practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:30 p.m. - 6:20 p.m. - ARCA Racing Series first practice - N/A

7:00 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race #1 - FOX SPORTS 1

8:45 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race #2 - FOX SPORTS 1

Friday, February 18

1:30 p.m. - ARCA Racing Series qualifying - N/A

3:00 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:00 p.m. - 6:50 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series third practice - FOX SPORTS 1

7:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series 'NextEra Energy 250' race (100 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, February 19

10:30 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series final practice - FOX SPORTS 2

11:35 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 p.m. - ARCA 'Lucas Oil 200' race (80 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

5:00 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series 'Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300' race (120 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, February 20

2:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (200 laps) - FOX

131 cars and trucks are on the entry list across NASCAR's three national divisions with 42 entered for the 64th running of the Daytona 500. Among the six open teams is the newly formed Floyd Mayweather organization with driver Kaz Grala, NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle making a comeback and former F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve.

No. Driver Team Crew Chief Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Phil Surgen Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Jeremy Bullins Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Justin Alexander Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Rodney Childers Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Matt McCall Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Randall Burnett Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Drew Blickensderfer Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gabehart Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing John Klausmeier Ford 15 David Ragan Rick Ware Racing Michael Hillman Ford 16 Daniel Hemric (i) Kaulig Racing Matt Swiderski Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Scott Graves Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Ben Beshore Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Brian Wilson Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Bootie Barker III Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Chevrolet 27* Jacques Villeneuve Team Hezeberg Josh Reaume Ford 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Blake Harris Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Seth Barbour Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Mike Shiplett Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Jerame Donley Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports David Elenz Chevrolet 44* Greg Biffle NY Racing Team Jay Guy Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Billy Scott Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Brian Pattie Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Greg Ives Chevrolet 50* Kaz Grala TMT Racing TBA Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Ford 55* JJ Yeley Motorsports Business Management George Church Toyota 62* Noah Gragson Beard Motorsports Darren Shaw Chevrolet 66* Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management Jeff Weaver Toyota 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Kevin Bellicourt Chevrolet 78 BJ Mcleod Live Fast Motorsports Lee Leslie Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Travis Mack Chevrolet

*Not locked in Michael McDowell enters the 500 as the defending champion with six former winners in the field (Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon). Although we got a good luck at the Next Gen race cars in the exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Daytona will be the official debut of the car this weekend. Use the links below to learn everything you need to about the seventh generation of NASCAR Cup Series race cars.