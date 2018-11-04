Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Texas II / Top List

NASCAR Cup Texas starting lineup in pictures

NASCAR Cup Texas starting lineup in pictures
Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
42m ago

Take a look at the complete starting lineup for the AAA Texas 500 from Texas Motor Speedway, in pictures.

1. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Accella/Carlisle

1. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Accella/Carlisle
1/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

2. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Rush Truck Centers/Mobil Delvac 1

2. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Rush Truck Centers/Mobil Delvac 1
2/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
3/46

Photo by: 704 Games

704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive eSports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched NASCAR Heat 3, which is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

3. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Mobil 1

3. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Mobil 1
4/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

4. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Smithfield Spirals

4. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Smithfield Spirals
5/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

5. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Wurth

5. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Wurth
6/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

6. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Office

6. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Office
7/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
8/46

Photo by: 704 Games

704Games, NASCAR's exclusive eSports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched NASCAR Heat 3, which is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

7. Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion State Water Heaters

7. Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion State Water Heaters
9/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

8. Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion AAA Insurance

8. Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion AAA Insurance
10/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

9. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hendrick Autoguard

9. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hendrick Autoguard
11/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

10. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's

10. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's
12/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
13/46

Photo by: 704 Games



11. Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / Cardell

11. Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / Cardell
14/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

12. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sport Clips

12. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sport Clips
15/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
16/46

Photo by: 704 Games



13. Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY

13. Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
17/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

To the rear of the field

14. Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Caterpillar Next Gen Excavator

14. Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Caterpillar Next Gen Excavator
18/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

15. Trevor Bayne, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion AdvoCare Rehydrate

15. Trevor Bayne, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion AdvoCare Rehydrate
19/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

16. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Kelley Blue Book

16. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Kelley Blue Book
20/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion Fastenal

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion Fastenal
21/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
22/46

Photo by: 704 Games



18. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta

18. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
23/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

19. Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS

19. Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS
24/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

To the rear of the field

20. Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Sherwin-Williams

20. Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Sherwin-Williams
25/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

21. Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Clorox

21. Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Clorox
26/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

To the rear of the field

22. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar

22. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar
27/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

23. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's

23. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's
28/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

24. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEICO Military

24. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEICO Military
29/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

25. A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger ClickList

25. A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger ClickList
30/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

26. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Dow NORKOOL

26. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Dow NORKOOL
31/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

27. David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Earthwater

27. David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Earthwater
32/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

28. Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Procore

28. Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Procore
33/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

29. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Love's/ Luber Finer

29. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Love's/ Luber Finer
34/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
35/46

Photo by: 704 Games



30. Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR Racing Experience

30. Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR Racing Experience
36/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

31. Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion Can-Am/Wholey

31. Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion Can-Am/Wholey
37/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

To the rear of the field

32. Landon Cassill, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Brookshire's

32. Landon Cassill, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Brookshire's
38/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

33. Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Low T Center

33. Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Low T Center
39/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

34. Parker Kligerman, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Gaunt Brothers Racing

34. Parker Kligerman, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Gaunt Brothers Racing
40/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

35. J.J. Yeley, BK Racing, Toyota Camry Maximum Elevation Off-Road

35. J.J. Yeley, BK Racing, Toyota Camry Maximum Elevation Off-Road
41/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

36. Kyle Weatherman, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro StarCom Fiber

36. Kyle Weatherman, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro StarCom Fiber
42/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

37. Corey LaJoie, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Gas Monkey Garage

37. Corey LaJoie, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Gas Monkey Garage
43/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

38. Reed Sorenson, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Sustainable Quarry Crypto Mining

38. Reed Sorenson, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Sustainable Quarry Crypto Mining
44/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

39. Joey Gase, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Fusion Jacob Companies / Donate Life Texas

39. Joey Gase, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Fusion Jacob Companies / Donate Life Texas
45/46

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

40. David Starr, Obaika Racing, Toyota Camry

40. David Starr, Obaika Racing, Toyota Camry
46/46

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Truex Jr. sent to rear of the field again for engine change

Truex Jr. sent to rear of the field again for engine change
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Texas II
Drivers Ryan Blaney
Teams Team Penske
Author Nick DeGroot
Article type Top List

