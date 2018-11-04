NASCAR Cup Texas starting lineup in pictures
Take a look at the complete starting lineup for the AAA Texas 500 from Texas Motor Speedway, in pictures.
1. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Accella/Carlisle
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
2. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Rush Truck Centers/Mobil Delvac 1
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
3. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Mobil 1
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
4. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Smithfield Spirals
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
5. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Wurth
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
6. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Office
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
7. Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion State Water Heaters
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
8. Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion AAA Insurance
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
9. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hendrick Autoguard
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
10. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
11. Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / Cardell
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
12. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sport Clips
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
13. Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
To the rear of the field
14. Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Caterpillar Next Gen Excavator
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
15. Trevor Bayne, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion AdvoCare Rehydrate
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
16. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Kelley Blue Book
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion Fastenal
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
18. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
19. Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
To the rear of the field
20. Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Sherwin-Williams
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
21. Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Clorox
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
To the rear of the field
22. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
23. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
24. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEICO Military
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
25. A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger ClickList
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
26. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Dow NORKOOL
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
27. David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Earthwater
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
28. Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Procore
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
29. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Love's/ Luber Finer
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
30. Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR Racing Experience
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
31. Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion Can-Am/Wholey
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
To the rear of the field
32. Landon Cassill, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Brookshire's
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
33. Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Low T Center
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
34. Parker Kligerman, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Gaunt Brothers Racing
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
35. J.J. Yeley, BK Racing, Toyota Camry Maximum Elevation Off-Road
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
36. Kyle Weatherman, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro StarCom Fiber
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
37. Corey LaJoie, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Gas Monkey Garage
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
38. Reed Sorenson, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Sustainable Quarry Crypto Mining
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
39. Joey Gase, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Fusion Jacob Companies / Donate Life Texas
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
40. David Starr, Obaika Racing, Toyota Camry
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Texas II
|Drivers
|Ryan Blaney
|Teams
|Team Penske
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
|Article type
|Top List