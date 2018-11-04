NASCAR Cup Texas starting lineup in pictures

1. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Accella/Carlisle 1 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

2. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Rush Truck Centers/Mobil Delvac 1 2 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 3 / 46 Photo by: 704 Games 704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive eSports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched NASCAR Heat 3, which is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

3. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Mobil 1 4 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

4. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Smithfield Spirals 5 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

5. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Wurth 6 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

6. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Office 7 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

7. Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion State Water Heaters 9 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

8. Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion AAA Insurance 10 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

9. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hendrick Autoguard 11 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

10. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's 12 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

11. Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / Cardell 14 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

12. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sport Clips 15 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

13. Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY 17 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images To the rear of the field

14. Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Caterpillar Next Gen Excavator 18 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

15. Trevor Bayne, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion AdvoCare Rehydrate 19 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

16. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Kelley Blue Book 20 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion Fastenal 21 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

18. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta 23 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

19. Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS 24 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images To the rear of the field

20. Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Sherwin-Williams 25 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

21. Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Clorox 26 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images To the rear of the field

22. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar 27 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

23. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's 28 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

24. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEICO Military 29 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

25. A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger ClickList 30 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

26. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Dow NORKOOL 31 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

27. David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Earthwater 32 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

28. Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Procore 33 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

29. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Love's/ Luber Finer 34 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

30. Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR Racing Experience 36 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

31. Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion Can-Am/Wholey 37 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images To the rear of the field

32. Landon Cassill, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Brookshire's 38 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

33. Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Low T Center 39 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

34. Parker Kligerman, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Gaunt Brothers Racing 40 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

35. J.J. Yeley, BK Racing, Toyota Camry Maximum Elevation Off-Road 41 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

36. Kyle Weatherman, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro StarCom Fiber 42 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

37. Corey LaJoie, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Gas Monkey Garage 43 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

38. Reed Sorenson, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Sustainable Quarry Crypto Mining 44 / 46 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

39. Joey Gase, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Fusion Jacob Companies / Donate Life Texas 45 / 46 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images