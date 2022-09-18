Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Bristol II News

NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 playoff grid

Four drivers have been eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, leaving 12 drivers to advance into the next round.

Listen to this article

Mechanical failures, cut tires, and wrecks filled the 500 laps of Bristol with constant drama. When the dust settled, there was another new winner, and 12 drivers left to fight for the 2022 championship.

Both Richard Childress Racing drivers — Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon — were eliminated. Former Cup champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick were also eliminated.

Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric was the last driver to advance, sneaking in by a mere two points.

The next round consists of races at Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and the Charlotte ROVAL. The top-eight drivers in points will then advance further into the playoffs.

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer  Points
1 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3040
2 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 3025
3 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 3020
4 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3019
5 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3015
6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3013
7 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3013
8 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 3013
9 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 3009
10 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3007
11 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 3007
12 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3006
NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 playoff grid
