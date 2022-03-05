NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas starting lineup: Bell snags pole

Listen to this article

Christopher Bell claimed his first Cup Series pole, beating out reigning series champion Kyle Larson on the front row.

Kyle Busch was the only driver to not set a time after crashing in practice earlier in the day. There were no incidents during qualifying.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson claimed victory at LVMS in the two races there last year. Brad Keselowski has the most wins of all active drivers there, taking the checkered flag in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Pos. Driver 1 Christopher Bell 2 Kyle Larson 3 Austin Cindric 4 Chase Briscoe 5 Chase Elliott 6 Joey Logano 7 Tyler Reddick 8 Denny Hamlin 9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 10 Austin Dillon 11 Ryan Blaney 12 Martin Truex Jr. 13 Alex Bowman 14 William Byron 15 Brad Keselowski 16 Daniel Hemric 17 Bubba Wallace 18 Ross Chastain 19 Harrison Burton 20 Aric Almirola 21 Daniel Suarez 22 Michael McDowell 23 Erik Jones 24 Cole Custer 25 Kevin Harvick 26 Greg Biffle 27 Chris Buescher 28 Justin Haley 29 Corey LaJoie 30 Todd Gilliland 31 Kurt Busch 32 Ty Dillon 33 Cody Ware 34 Josh Bilicki 35 BJ McLeod 36 Garrett Smithley 37 Kyle Busch