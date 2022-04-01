NASCAR Cup Richmond schedule, entry list and how to watch

Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR at Richmond

Both the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series will be racing this weekend at the Virginia short track. Martin Truex Jr. is the most recent winner at Richmond after his victory in the 2021 playoffs while Alex Bowman is the defending winner of the spring race.

Kyle Busch has the most wins of all active drivers at Richmond, winning six times with his most recent victory coming back in 2018. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, and Truex also have multiple wins at Richmond.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Saturday, April 2

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

8:30 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

9 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

10:30 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11:15 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, April 3

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series (400 laps / 300 miles) - FOX

There are 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with NY Racing Team being the only open entry.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Loriz Hezemans Team Hezeberg Ford 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 44 Greg Biffle NY Racing Team Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet Playoff Standings

With six different winners in the first six races, here are the drivers currently locked into the playoffs via a race victory: Austin Cindric (Daytona), Kyle Larson (Fontana), Alex Bowman (Las Vegas), Chase Briscoe (Phoenix), William Byron (Atlanta), and Ross Chastain (COTA).

Chastain became the third different first-time winner following his spectacular last-lap battle with A.J. Allmendinger and Alex Bowman. Chase Elliott continues to lead the regular season standings, despite going winless so far. Daniel Suarez currently holds the final spot inside the playoffs. Erik Jones and Austin Dillon are the first drivers on the outside, and both are within 20 points of Suarez. DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Chase Elliott 6 0 1 4 0 1379 91 10.2 11.0 208 0 2 Ryan Blaney 6 0 2 3 2 1211 206 4.7 14.2 195 -13 2 3 Joey Logano 6 0 1 3 0 1378 33 8.7 14.7 185 -23 0 4 Alex Bowman 6 1 2 3 0 1376 16 9.0 12.7 183 -25 6 5 Ross Chastain 6 1 4 4 0 1240 156 18.3 12.8 180 -28 6 6 William Byron 6 1 2 2 0 1193 148 14.3 18.0 175 -33 7 7 Martin Truex, Jr. 6 0 0 3 0 1288 17 16.8 14.0 172 -36 2 8 Aric Almirola 6 0 1 3 0 1381 6 21.5 11.7 168 -40 0 9 Chase Briscoe 6 1 2 2 0 1242 128 9.7 16.7 166 -42 5 10 Tyler Reddick 6 0 2 3 0 1250 97 9.0 17.0 158 -50 2 11 Kyle Busch 6 0 1 3 0 1227 98 13.3 15.3 154 -54 0 12 Austin Cindric 6 1 1 2 1 1255 32 7.2 16.0 153 -55 5 13 Kurt Busch 6 0 2 3 0 1379 8 19.8 13.3 153 -55 0 14 Kevin Harvick 6 0 0 2 0 1371 12 20.2 14.5 153 -55 0 15 Daniel Suarez 6 0 2 3 0 1197 28 15.8 16.0 150 -58 1 16 Kyle Larson 6 1 2 2 1 1184 59 9.5 21.3 149 -59 5