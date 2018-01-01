NASCAR Cup Dover starting lineup in pictures
Take a look at the complete starting lineup for the Gander Outdoors 400 from Dover International Speedway, in pictures.
1. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
2. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Busch Outdoors
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
3. Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
4. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Wurth
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
5. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Haas VF1/Rush Truck Centers
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
6. Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 Skin
Photo by: 704 Games
7. Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Monster Energy / Haas Automation
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
8. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion PPG
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
9. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
10. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
11. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Smithfield
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
12. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
13. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
14. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro AAA
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
15. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
16. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Craftsman
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
17. Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Waste Masters Solutions / 22 in 22
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
18. Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / Tarkett
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
19. Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
20. Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEARWRENCH
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion Fastenal
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
22. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hendrick Autoguard
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
23. Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Scott Products
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
24. A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger ClickList
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
25. Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Dumont JETS
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
26. David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion MDS Transport
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
27. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Love's Travel Stops
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
28. Matt Kenseth, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion Wyndham Rewards
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
29. Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
30. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEICO
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
31. Matt DiBenedetto, Go Fas Racing Ford Fusion
Photo by: Go FAS Racing
Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
32. Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
33. Corey LaJoie, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
34. Landon Cassill, StarCom Racing Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: StarCom Racing
35. J.J. Yeley, BK Racing, Toyota Camry
Photo by: Barry Cantrell / NKP / LAT Images
36. B.J. McLeod, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Fusion Jacob Companies
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
37. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Xtreme Concepts / iK9
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
38. Timmy Hill, Motorsports Business Management, Toyota Camry
Photo by: Barry Cantrell / NKP / LAT Images
39. Harrison Rhodes, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
