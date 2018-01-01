NASCAR Cup Dover starting lineup in pictures

1. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries 1 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

2. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Busch Outdoors 2 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

3. Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops 3 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

4. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Wurth 4 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

5. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Haas VF1/Rush Truck Centers 5 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

6. Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil 6 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 Skin 7 / 49 Photo by: 704 Games

7. Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Monster Energy / Haas Automation 8 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 9 / 49 Photo by: 704 Games

8. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion PPG 10 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

9. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts 11 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 12 / 49 Photo by: 704 Games

10. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank 13 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 14 / 49 Photo by: 704 Games

11. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Smithfield 15 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

12. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta 16 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

13. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros 17 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 18 / 49 Photo by: 704 Games

14. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro AAA 19 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

15. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express 20 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 21 / 49 Photo by: 704 Games

16. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Craftsman 22 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

17. Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Waste Masters Solutions / 22 in 22 23 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

18. Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / Tarkett 24 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

19. Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS 25 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

20. Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEARWRENCH 26 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion Fastenal 27 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 28 / 49 Photo by: 704 Games

22. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hendrick Autoguard 29 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

23. Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Scott Products 30 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

24. A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger ClickList 31 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 32 / 49 Photo by: 704 Games

25. Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Dumont JETS 33 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

26. David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion MDS Transport 34 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

27. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Love's Travel Stops 35 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

28. Matt Kenseth, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion Wyndham Rewards 36 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

29. Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology 37 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

30. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEICO 38 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 39 / 49 Photo by: 704 Games

31. Matt DiBenedetto, Go Fas Racing Ford Fusion 40 / 49 Photo by: Go FAS Racing

Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 41 / 49 Photo by: 704 Games

32. Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro 42 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

33. Corey LaJoie, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro 43 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

34. Landon Cassill, StarCom Racing Chevrolet Camaro 44 / 49 Photo by: StarCom Racing

35. J.J. Yeley, BK Racing, Toyota Camry 45 / 49 Photo by: Barry Cantrell / NKP / LAT Images

36. B.J. McLeod, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Fusion Jacob Companies 46 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Xtreme Concepts / iK9 47 / 49 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

38. Timmy Hill, Motorsports Business Management, Toyota Camry 48 / 49 Photo by: Barry Cantrell / NKP / LAT Images