NASCAR Cup / Dover II / Top List

NASCAR Cup Dover starting lineup in pictures

NASCAR Cup Dover starting lineup in pictures
Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
2h ago

Take a look at the complete starting lineup for the Gander Outdoors 400 from Dover International Speedway, in pictures.

1. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries

1/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

2. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Busch Outdoors

2/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

3. Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops

3/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

4. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Wurth

4/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

5. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Haas VF1/Rush Truck Centers

5/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

6. Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil

6/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 Skin

7/49

Photo by: 704 Games

7. Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Monster Energy / Haas Automation

8/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

9/49

Photo by: 704 Games

8. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion PPG

10/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

9. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts

11/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

12/49

Photo by: 704 Games

10. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank

13/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

14/49

Photo by: 704 Games

11. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Smithfield

15/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

12. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta

16/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

13. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros

17/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

18/49

Photo by: 704 Games

14. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro AAA

19/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

15. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express

20/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

21/49

Photo by: 704 Games

16. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Craftsman

22/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

17. Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Waste Masters Solutions / 22 in 22

23/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

18. Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / Tarkett

24/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

19. Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS

25/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

20. Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEARWRENCH

26/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion Fastenal

27/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

28/49

Photo by: 704 Games

22. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hendrick Autoguard

29/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

23. Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Scott Products

30/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

24. A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger ClickList

31/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

32/49

Photo by: 704 Games

25. Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Dumont JETS

33/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

26. David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion MDS Transport

34/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

27. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Love's Travel Stops

35/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

28. Matt Kenseth, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion Wyndham Rewards

36/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

29. Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology

37/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

30. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEICO

38/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

39/49

Photo by: 704 Games

31. Matt DiBenedetto, Go Fas Racing Ford Fusion

40/49

Photo by: Go FAS Racing

Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

41/49

Photo by: 704 Games

32. Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

42/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

33. Corey LaJoie, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

43/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

34. Landon Cassill, StarCom Racing Chevrolet Camaro

44/49

Photo by: StarCom Racing

35. J.J. Yeley, BK Racing, Toyota Camry

45/49

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / NKP / LAT Images

36. B.J. McLeod, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Fusion Jacob Companies

46/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Xtreme Concepts / iK9

47/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

38. Timmy Hill, Motorsports Business Management, Toyota Camry

48/49

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / NKP / LAT Images

39. Harrison Rhodes, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

49/49

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

