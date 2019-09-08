Gallery: The battle to make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

15th: Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing +8pts 1 / 17 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images Clint Bowyer is in the best position of any of the 'bubble' drivers, but it is by no means a comfortable one. He sits just eight points above the cut and considering 10 points can be made up in a single stage alone, he is in no way safe. In 13 starts at IMS, Bowyer has never won but he did finish fifth last year after leading 37 laps.

16th: Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing -- 2 / 17 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images Bowyer's SHR teammate Daniel Suarez currently holds the final spot in the playoffs, but he is tied for that position with Ryan Newman. Suarez would win the tiebreaker between the two drivers (based on a driver's best season race results).

17th: Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing -- 3 / 17 Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images Newman, a former Brickyard 400 winner himself, is tied with Suarez for the final position inside the playoffs. The two drivers aren't seeing eye-to-eye entering this race. After getting spun by Suarez at Darlington, Newman hinted at possible retaliation. "What goes around comes around," he said.

18th: Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports -18pts 4 / 17 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images Jimmie Johnson is the only driver to make the playoffs every single year since its introduction in 2004. He is a 7x champion, a 4x winner of the Brickyard 400, but has struggled mightily over the past two years. He has gone winless since June, 2017 at Dover and is on his second crew chief this season.

19th: Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing - Must win 5 / 17 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images Paul Menard has just one career win and it came right here at Indianapolis. If he wants to be part of the 2019 playoffs, he'll have to do it again as 69 points below the cut line makes it impossible for him to point his way in. Every driver behind him in the standings is in the same must-win scenario. Menard will start Sunday's race from the outside of the front row.

