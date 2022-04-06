Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville News

NASCAR Cup Martinsville schedule, entry list and how to watch

NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway for a triple-header weekend featuring Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers.

Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR at Martinsville

All three series will be present for a packed weekend of racing at one of NASCAR's oldest tracks.

Martin Truex Jr. (spring race) and Alex Bowman (fall race) won at the half-mile short track in 2021.

Denny Hamlin is the most successful active driver at Martinsville, winning the race five times. However, he has not visited Victory Lane there since 2015 despite leading nearly 400 laps between the two Martinsville races just las year.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Thursday, April 7

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

3 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

3:35 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:05 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

8 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race 200 laps / 105.2 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Friday, April 8

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:15 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

7:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps / 131.5 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Friday, April 9

7:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (400 laps / 210.4 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Read Also:

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open teams entered.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 JJ Yeley

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

27

Loriz Hezemans

Team Hezeberg

Ford

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

With seven different winners in the first seven races, here are the drivers currently locked into the playoffs via a race victory: Austin Cindric (Daytona), Kyle Larson (Fontana), Alex Bowman (Las Vegas), Chase Briscoe (Phoenix), William Byron (Atlanta), Ross Chastain (COTA), and Denny Hamlin (Richmond).

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott are currently tied for the points lead in the regular season standings, but they are ranked eighth and ninth in the playoff standings as they remain winless. 

Although Austin Dillon sits 16th, he is actually outside the playoffs after Hamlin, ranked 20th, won at Richmond and jumped into the playoffs.

  DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN RAF MILES LLF POINTS DIFF PPTS
1    Ryan Blaney 7 0 2 4 3 1611 334 4.1 13.1 6 2,406.29 6 241   3
2    Chase Elliott 7 0 1 4 0 1779 91 10.9 11.4 7 2,657.29 6 241 0 0
3    Martin Truex, Jr. 7 0 1 4 0 1688 97 15.3 12.6 6 2,568.29 6 222 -19 3
4    William Byron 7 1 3 3 0 1593 270 12.6 15.9 5 2,215.79 5 218 -23 7
5    Joey Logano 7 0 1 3 0 1777 34 9.0 15.0 7 2,653.04 5 215 -26 0
6    Ross Chastain 7 1 4 4 0 1639 156 16.9 13.7 6 2,309.04 4 214 -27 6
7    Alex Bowman 7 1 2 4 0 1776 16 11.7 12.0 7 2,649.29 5 212 -29 6
8    Kevin Harvick 7 0 1 3 0 1771 12 18.3 12.7 6 2,636.29 6 193 -48 0
9    Chase Briscoe 7 1 2 2 0 1642 128 8.9 15.9 6 2,452.79 6 192 -49 5
10    Kyle Busch 7 0 1 4 0 1627 99 11.9 14.4 6 2,424.13 6 191 -50 0
11    Aric Almirola 7 0 1 3 0 1779 6 19.9 13.0 7 2,659.79 6 184 -57 0
12    Kyle Larson 7 1 3 3 1 1584 59 11.1 19.0 4 2,386.77 4 183 -58 5
13    Tyler Reddick 7 0 2 3 0 1650 97 10.0 16.3 5 2,411.09 4 183 -58 2
14    Daniel Suarez 7 0 2 3 0 1597 28 15.6 16.0 6 2,383.29 5 171 -70 1
15    Austin Cindric 7 1 1 2 1 1654 32 9.0 16.6 6 2,467.04 4 170 -71 5
16    Austin Dillon 7 0 1 3 0 1552 1 19.7 16.3 5 2,305.33 4 158 -83 0
William Byron to run Martinsville Truck race for Spire Motorsports
William Byron to run Martinsville Truck race for Spire Motorsports
Kevin Harvick has no plans to 'abandon' Stewart-Haas Racing

Kevin Harvick has no plans to 'abandon' Stewart-Haas Racing
