NASCAR Cup Las Vegas starting lineup in pictures

1. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt 1 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 2 / 50 Photo by: 704 Games 704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3

2. Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil 3 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 4 / 50 Photo by: 704 Games 704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3

3. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Ground 5 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

4. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's 6 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 7 / 50 Photo by: 704 Games 704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3

5. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Mobil 1 8 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

6. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion PPG 9 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

7. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts 10 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 11 / 50 Photo by: 704 Games 704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3

8. Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Haas Automation 12 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 13 / 50 Photo by: 704 Games 704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3

9. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Valvoline 14 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

10. Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY 15 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

11. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar Vegas Strong 16 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

12. Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEARWRENCH 17 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

13. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Autotrader 18 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion SunnyD 19 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

15. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion One Cure 20 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

16. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Smithfield 21 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 22 / 50 Photo by: 704 Games 704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3

17. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros 23 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 24 / 50 Photo by: 704 Games 704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3

18. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DOWFROST 25 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

19. Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS 26 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

20. Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / AquafinaPaul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / Aquafina 27 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

21. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro AXALTA 28 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 29 / 50 Photo by: 704 Games 704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3

22. Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty National 30 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

23. Trevor Bayne, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion AdvoCare Rehydrate 31 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

24. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Speedco/Rotella 32 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

25. Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Procore 33 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 34 / 50 Photo by: 704 Games 704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3

26. Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion Zynga Poker 35 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

27. David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion MDS Transport 36 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

28. Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Natural Light Race Day Resume 37 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

29. A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger ClickList 38 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin 39 / 50 Photo by: 704 Games 704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3

30. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEICO 40 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

31. Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology 41 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

32. Corey LaJoie, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Dragonchain 42 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

33. Kyle Weatherman, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro StarCom Fiber 43 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

34. Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Xchange of America 44 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

35. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry American Soldier Network / Xtreme Concepts 45 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

36. J.J. Yeley, BK Racing, Toyota Camry Tennessee XXX Moonshine 46 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

37. Landon Cassill, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro StarCom Fiber 47 / 50 Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

38. B.J. McLeod, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Fusion Jacob Companies 48 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

39. Timmy Hill, Motorsports Business Management, Toyota Camry Rewards.com 49 / 50 Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images