NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas II / Top List

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas starting lineup in pictures

Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
Sep 15, 2018, 10:30 PM

Take a look at the complete starting lineup for the first race of the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in pictures.

1. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt

1. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt
1/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
2/50

Photo by: 704 Games

2. Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil

2. Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil
3/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
4/50

Photo by: 704 Games

3. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Ground

3. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Ground
5/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

4. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's

4. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's
6/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
7/50

Photo by: 704 Games

5. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Mobil 1

5. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Mobil 1
8/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

6. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion PPG

6. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion PPG
9/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

7. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts

7. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts
10/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
11/50

Photo by: 704 Games

8. Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Haas Automation

8. Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Haas Automation
12/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
13/50

Photo by: 704 Games

9. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Valvoline

9. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Valvoline
14/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

10. Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY

10. Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY
15/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

11. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar Vegas Strong

11. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar Vegas Strong
16/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

12. Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEARWRENCH

12. Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEARWRENCH
17/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

13. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Autotrader

13. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Autotrader
18/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion SunnyD

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion SunnyD
19/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

15. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion One Cure

15. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion One Cure
20/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

16. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Smithfield

16. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Smithfield
21/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
22/50

Photo by: 704 Games

17. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros

17. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
23/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
24/50

Photo by: 704 Games

18. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DOWFROST

18. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DOWFROST
25/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

19. Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS

19. Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS
26/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

20. Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / AquafinaPaul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / Aquafina

20. Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / AquafinaPaul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / Aquafina
27/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

21. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro AXALTA

21. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro AXALTA
28/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
29/50

Photo by: 704 Games

22. Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty National

22. Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty National
30/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

23. Trevor Bayne, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion AdvoCare Rehydrate

23. Trevor Bayne, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion AdvoCare Rehydrate
31/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

24. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Speedco/Rotella

24. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Speedco/Rotella
32/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

25. Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Procore

25. Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Procore
33/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
34/50

Photo by: 704 Games

26. Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion Zynga Poker

26. Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion Zynga Poker
35/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

27. David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion MDS Transport

27. David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion MDS Transport
36/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

28. Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Natural Light Race Day Resume

28. Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Natural Light Race Day Resume
37/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

29. A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger ClickList

29. A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger ClickList
38/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin

A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
39/50

Photo by: 704 Games

30. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEICO

30. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEICO
40/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

31. Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology

31. Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology
41/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

32. Corey LaJoie, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Dragonchain

32. Corey LaJoie, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Dragonchain
42/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

33. Kyle Weatherman, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro StarCom Fiber

33. Kyle Weatherman, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro StarCom Fiber
43/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

34. Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Xchange of America

34. Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Xchange of America
44/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

35. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry American Soldier Network / Xtreme Concepts

35. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry American Soldier Network / Xtreme Concepts
45/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

36. J.J. Yeley, BK Racing, Toyota Camry Tennessee XXX Moonshine

36. J.J. Yeley, BK Racing, Toyota Camry Tennessee XXX Moonshine
46/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

37. Landon Cassill, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro StarCom Fiber

37. Landon Cassill, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro StarCom Fiber
47/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

38. B.J. McLeod, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Fusion Jacob Companies

38. B.J. McLeod, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Fusion Jacob Companies
48/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

39. Timmy Hill, Motorsports Business Management, Toyota Camry Rewards.com

39. Timmy Hill, Motorsports Business Management, Toyota Camry Rewards.com
49/50

Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

40. Reed Sorenson, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

40. Reed Sorenson, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
50/50

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

Pole-winner Erik Jones fastest in final Cup practice at Las Vegas

Pole-winner Erik Jones fastest in final Cup practice at Las Vegas

Martin Truex Jr. takes Stage 1 win at Las Vegas

Martin Truex Jr. takes Stage 1 win at Las Vegas
