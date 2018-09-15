NASCAR Cup Las Vegas starting lineup in pictures
Take a look at the complete starting lineup for the first race of the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in pictures.
1. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3
2. Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3
3. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Ground
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
4. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3
5. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Mobil 1
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
6. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion PPG
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
7. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3
8. Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Haas Automation
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3
9. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Valvoline
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
10. Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
11. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar Vegas Strong
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
12. Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEARWRENCH
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
13. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Autotrader
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion SunnyD
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
15. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion One Cure
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
16. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Smithfield
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3
17. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3
18. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DOWFROST
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
19. Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
20. Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / AquafinaPaul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Menards / Aquafina
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
21. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro AXALTA
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3
22. Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty National
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
23. Trevor Bayne, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion AdvoCare Rehydrate
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
24. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Speedco/Rotella
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
25. Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Procore
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3
26. Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion Zynga Poker
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
27. David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion MDS Transport
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
28. Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Natural Light Race Day Resume
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
29. A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger ClickList
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro - NASCAR Heat 3 skin
Photo by: 704 Games
704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently launched the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3
30. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEICO
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
31. Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
32. Corey LaJoie, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Dragonchain
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
33. Kyle Weatherman, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro StarCom Fiber
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
34. Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Xchange of America
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
35. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry American Soldier Network / Xtreme Concepts
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
36. J.J. Yeley, BK Racing, Toyota Camry Tennessee XXX Moonshine
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
37. Landon Cassill, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro StarCom Fiber
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
38. B.J. McLeod, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Fusion Jacob Companies
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
39. Timmy Hill, Motorsports Business Management, Toyota Camry Rewards.com
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
40. Reed Sorenson, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
Previous article
Pole-winner Erik Jones fastest in final Cup practice at Las Vegas
Next article
Martin Truex Jr. takes Stage 1 win at Las Vegas
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup , eSports
|Event
|Las Vegas II
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
|Article type
|Top List