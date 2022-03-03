NASCAR Cup Las Vegas schedule, entry list and how to watch

Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway

All three national divisions will take to the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson took victory in California ahead of Austin Dillon and Erik Jones. It was a race that saw many interesting names towards the front of the field, including Tyler Reddick, who won both Stage 1 and 2 before a tire failure derailed his efforts.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, March 4

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

7 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

9 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps / 201 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, March 5

1:30 p.m. - 2:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

2:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps / 300 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 6

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps / 400.5 miles) - FOX

There 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with one open team entered -- the No. 44 NY Racing Team entry with veteran driver Greg Biffle.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson claimed victory LVMS in the two races there last year. Brad Keselowski has the most wins of all active drivers there, taking the checkered flag in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., and Kevin Harvick are the only other drivers to have multiple wins at the Las Vegas track.

No. Driver Team Crew Chief Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Phil Surgen Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Jeremy Bullins Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Justin Alexander Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Rodney Childers Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Matt McCall Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Randall Burnett Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Drew Blickensderfer Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gabehart Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing John Klausmeier Ford 15 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing Michael Hillman Ford 16 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Matt Swiderski Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Scott Graves Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Ben Beshore Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Brian Wilson Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Bootie Barker III Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Blake Harris Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Seth Barbour Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Mike Shiplett Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Jerame Donley Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports David Elenz Chevrolet 44 Greg Biffle NY Racing Team Jay Guy Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Billy Scott Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Brian Pattie Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Greg Ives Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Kevin Bellicourt Chevrolet 78 BJ Mcleod Live Fast Motorsports Lee Leslie Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Travis Mack Chevrolet

Playoff Standings Although there's only been two races, it's never too early to take a look at the playoff picture. Austin Cindric and Kyle Larson are locked into the playoffs, courtesy of their race wins at Daytona (Cindric) and Fontana (Larson). Reddick and Truex are the only other drivers with playoff bonus points, via stage wins. Pos. Driver Starts Wins T5 T10 Pole Laps LED AVST AVFN Points Behind PPTS 1 Austin Cindric 2 1 1 1 1 401 21 3.0 6.5 85 5 2 Joey Logano 2 0 1 1 0 398 15 13.5 13.0 77 -8 0 3 Martin Truex, Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 401 11 13.0 13.0 73 -12 2 4 Ryan Blaney 2 0 1 1 0 401 37 6.5 11.0 70 -15 0 5 Chase Briscoe 2 0 1 1 0 401 20 16.5 9.5 69 -16 0 6 Erik Jones 2 0 1 1 0 391 21 7.5 16.0 68 -17 0 7 Aric Almirola 2 0 1 2 0 401 0 34.5 5.5 66 -19 0 8 Kyle Larson 2 1 1 1 1 390 29 7.0 16.5 65 -20 5 9 Bubba Wallace 2 0 1 1 0 401 12 25.0 10.5 65 -20 0 10 Brad Keselowski 2 0 0 1 0 399 67 6.0 18.0 64 -21 0 11 Kyle Busch 2 0 0 1 0 401 28 6.5 10.0 61 -24 0 12 Kurt Busch 2 0 0 1 0 399 0 26.5 13.5 53 -32 0 13 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 2 0 0 1 0 394 16 17.5 19.0 53 -32 0 14 Austin Dillon 2 0 1 1 0 397 1 26.0 13.5 52 -33 0 15 Daniel Suarez 2 0 1 1 0 399 0 18.0 11.0 52 -33 0 16 Cole Custer 2 0 0 0 0 399 0 26.0 15.5 48 -37 0