Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022
NASCAR Cup / Daytona II Breaking news

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona

By:

NASCAR issued several penalties from pre-race inspection Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, including the ejection of a pair of crew chiefs.

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona

Drew Blickensderfer, the crew chief of Michael McDowell's No. 34 Ford, and Seth Barbour, crew chief of Anthony Alfredo's No. 38 Ford, were both ejected from the track after NASCAR officials found unapproved deck lid extensions on their respective cars. Both cars belong to Front Row Motorsports.

Both drivers will start Saturday night's Cup Series race from the rear of the field and further penalties for the infractions may be issued by NASCAR next week.

Car chief Jason Sheets will serve as crew chief for McDowell, who won the season opening Daytona 500, and Derrick Finley will serve as crew chief for Alfredo.

In addition, Kyle Larson - who was to start on the pole - will also have to start from the rear of the field as his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection multiple times. 

The cars of Joey Gase, Corey LaJoie and Kaz Grala also failed pre-race inspection multiple times and will join Larson, Alfredo and McDowell at the rear of the field.

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022
Jim Utter
