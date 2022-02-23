Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Auto Club Preview

NASCAR Cup Series Fontana schedule, entry list and how to watch

Following a thrilling Daytona 500, NASCAR heads west for three weeks as the 2022 season gets fully underway.

Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway

Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be on track this weekend for Round 2 of the 2022 season. Rookie Austin Cindric heads into the race as the newly crowned Daytona 500 winner with another first-time winner, Austin Hill, taking the checkered flag in the NXS season-opener at Daytona.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Saturday, February 26

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX STREAMING

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX STREAMING

2:35 p.m. - 4 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (150 laps/300 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, February 27

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race - (200 laps/400 miles) - FOX

Read Also:

There are just 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open teams entered. This will actually be NASCAR's second race in California this month after the pre-season exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum three weeks ago.

Alex Bowman is the defending winner at Auto Club Speedway. NASCAR did not race there in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Kyle Busch has the most wins at the 2-mile track, taking victories in 2005, 2013, 2014, and 2019.

No.

Driver

Team

Crew Chief

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Phil Surgen

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Jeremy Bullins

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Justin Alexander

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Rodney Childers

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Cliff Daniels

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Matt McCall

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Ryan Sparks

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Randall Burnett

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Alan Gustafson

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Drew Blickensderfer

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Chris Gabehart

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Jonathan Hassler

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

John Klausmeier

Ford

15

David Ragan

Rick Ware Racing

Michael Hillman

Ford

16

Daniel Hemric (i)

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Scott Graves

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Ben Beshore

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

James Small

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Adam Stevens

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Brian Wilson

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Paul Wolfe

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Bootie Barker III

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Ryan Fugle

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Trent Owens

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Blake Harris

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Seth Barbour

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Mike Shiplett

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Jerame Donley

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

David Elenz

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Billy Scott

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Brian Pattie

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Greg Ives

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Billy Plourde

Ford

77

Landon Cassill

Spire Motorsports

Kevin Bellicourt

Chevrolet

78

BJ Mcleod

Live Fast Motorsports

Lee Leslie

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Travis Mack

Chevrolet

Playoff Standings

Although there's only been one race, it's never too early to take a look at the playoff picture. Cindric is the only driver currently locked into the postseason with Martin Truex Jr. the only other driver to have playoff bonus points, thanks to winning Stage 1 and Stage 2 at Daytona.

Pos. DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS
1   Austin Cindric 1 1 1 1 0 201 21 5.0 1.0 54   5
2    Brad Keselowski 1 0 0 1 0 201 67 3.0 9.0 54 0 0
3    Martin Truex, Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 201 11 14.0 13.0 49 -5 2
4    Bubba Wallace 1 0 1 1 0 201 12 16.0 2.0 47 -7 0
5    Chase Briscoe 1 0 1 1 0 201 0 9.0 3.0 41 -13 0
6    Ryan Blaney 1 0 1 1 0 201 36 7.0 4.0 41 -13 0
7    Michael McDowell 1 0 0 1 0 201 0 6.0 7.0 39 -15 0
8    Kyle Busch 1 0 0 1 0 201 28 10.0 6.0 38 -16 0
9    Chris Buescher 1 0 0 0 0 200 0 4.0 16.0 35 -19 0
10    Chase Elliott 1 0 0 1 0 201 0 11.0 10.0 34 -20 0
11    Joey Logano 1 0 0 0 0 198 1 20.0 21.0 33 -21 0
12    Aric Almirola 1 0 1 1 0 201 0 38.0 5.0 32 -22 0
13    David Ragan 1 0 0 1 0 201 0 34.0 8.0 29 -25 0
14    Ty Dillon 1 0 0 0 0 201 0 26.0 11.0 26 -28 0
15    Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 194 16 18.0 28.0 25 -29 0
16    Kurt Busch 1 0 0 0 0 199 0 17.0 19.0 24 -30 0
