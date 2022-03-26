Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / COTA Preview

NASCAR Cup COTA schedule, entry list and how to watch

NASCAR takes on Circuit of the Americas for its first road course race of the 2022 season.

Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR at COTA

All three national divisions of NASCAR head to Texas for the first of six road course races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. William Byron became the fifth different winner in five races last weekend at Atlanta, beating Ross Chastain and Kurt Busch. Three Hendrick Motorsports drivers have now won this year with Chase Elliott being the only HMS driver still winless.

This could be Elliott's chance to change that as he enters COTA as the defending race winner. 

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Saturday, March 26

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

10 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 27

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series (68 laps / 231.88 miles) - FOX

There are 39 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with several notable names. Loriz Hezemans, Joey Hand, Boris Said, and Andy Lally will all take part in this weekend's race.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Joey Hand

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

27

Loriz Hezemans

Team Hezeberg

Ford

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

50

Kaz Grala

TMT Racing

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

66

Boris Said

MBM Motorsports

Ford

77

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Andy Lally

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

Playoff Standings

With five different winners in the first five races, here are the drivers currently locked into the playoffs via a race victory: Austin Cindric (Daytona), Kyle Larson (Fontana), Alex Bowman (Las Vegas), Chase Briscoe (Phoenix), and William Byron (Atlanta).

Chase Elliott leads the regular season standings. Brad Keselowski dropped from 16th to 35th in the standings after a massive penalty this week.

 

  DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS
1    Chase Elliott 5 0 0 3 0 1310 91 9.8 12.4 171   0
2    Joey Logano 5 0 1 3 0 1309 31 9.2 11.4 164 -7 0
3    Chase Briscoe 5 1 2 2 0 1173 126 8.8 14.0 156 -15 5
4    William Byron 5 1 2 2 0 1124 148 12.4 19.2 150 -21 7
5    Kurt Busch 5 0 2 3 0 1310 8 21.6 9.6 148 -23 0
6    Ryan Blaney 5 0 2 2 1 1142 205 5.4 15.8 148 -23 2
7    Aric Almirola 5 0 1 3 0 1312 6 20.8 10.2 144 -27 0
8    Martin Truex, Jr. 5 0 0 2 0 1219 17 16.8 15.4 142 -29 2
9    Alex Bowman 5 1 1 2 0 1307 16 9.8 14.8 140 -31 6
10    Ross Chastain 5 0 3 3 0 1171 125 18.8 15.2 137 -34 1
11    Kyle Busch 5 0 1 3 0 1158 98 13.0 12.8 136 -35 0
12    Kyle Larson 5 1 2 2 1 1115 59 8.8 19.8 135 -36 5
13    Daniel Suarez 5 0 2 3 0 1128 13 18.6 14.4 127 -44 0
14    Kevin Harvick 5 0 0 2 0 1302 12 20.6 15.2 127 -44 0
15    Tyler Reddick 5 0 1 2 0 1181 95 10.0 19.4 126 -45 2
16    Austin Cindric 5 1 1 1 1 1186 21 6.6 17.6 121 -50 5
