Chevrolet unveils 2018 Camaro ZL1 NASCAR race car for Cup Series

Chevrolet has run the Chevrolet SS since the introduction of the Generation 6 NASCAR stock car in 2013, but that will change come 2018.

On Thursday, Chevrolet unveiled their new Camaro ZL1 stock car for next season. The SS, which replaced the Impala four years ago, has won 70 MENCS races for the manufacturer. Chevrolet has also run a Camaro in the Xfinity Series since 2013.

“Chevrolet, Camaro and ZL1 are all synonymous with winning, both on and off the track,” said Mark Reuss, executive vice president of GM Global Product Development. “We are thrilled to run Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series next year, with the time-honored and track-tested ZL1 badge, and we’re just as excited for our drivers, teams, fans and customers.”

“Racers have long relied on Camaro to win races and championships in amateur and professional sports car and drag racing, as well as the NASCAR XFINITY Series,” added Jim Campbell, vice president, Performance Vehicles and Motorsports. “We look forward to racing the Camaro ZL1 in the premier Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.”

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson was on hand for the announcement, a driver that has raced for the bow tie since his Cup debut in 2001.

“The new Camaro ZL1 is a great-looking race car with a lot of heritage behind it, which will make it a big hit with fans,” said Johnson. “And as someone who’s enjoyed the ZL1 on the street, I’m really looking forward to getting this new race car on the track.”

Chevrolet is the most successful make in NASCAR history, winning a record 39 manufacturer titles, including 13 consecutive from 2003 to 2015. They lost their crown to Toyota in 2016 despite winning the driver's title with Johnson.