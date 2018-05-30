Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Cup CharlotteNASCAR CupCharlotteMore events
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

NASCAR Cup awards banquet to remain in Las Vegas in 2018

0 shares
NASCAR Cup awards banquet to remain in Las Vegas in 2018
2017 champion Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing Toyota, crew chief Cole Pearn
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing Toyota
2017 champion Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing Toyota
2017 champion Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing Toyota
Get alerts
By: Tim Southers, NASCAR PR Manager
30/05/2018 09:51

NASCAR confirms that the location for this year’s post-season awards ceremonies will remain the same as 2017.

The dates and locations are scheduled in Las Vegas and Charlotte for all three award ceremonies.

Since 2009 the awards ceremony for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has been held in Las Vegas and after some speculation the event might move this year, NASCAR confirmed the ceremony will return to Las Vegas in November.

The MENCS awards will be held on Thursday, November 29 at the Wynn Hotel.

The NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will once again hold a joint awards ceremony in Charlotte, North Carolina in the Charlotte Convention Center at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8.

The NASCAR Hometracks Awards ceremony will be held the night before the trucks and Xfinity awards ceremony on Friday, Dec. 7th.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the NASCAR Cup main page
NASCAR Cup CharlotteNASCAR CupCharlotteMore events