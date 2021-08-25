NASCAR Cup Series managing director faces animal cruelty charges

Fabian has a Sept. 27, 2021, court date in Mecklenburg County for two felony counts of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

It remains unclear when and where Fabian was arrested but Mecklenburg County records confirm he has not been arrested there.

NASCAR issued the following brief statement on Thursday:

“NASCAR takes the situation seriously and will continue to gather information as it becomes available. Jay Fabian will step back from his role until this matter is resolved.”

Fabian’s position will be filled by several different people in NASCAR’s competition department.

NASCAR officials that work under Fabian were notified on Thursday morning that Fabian was stepping away temporarily from his role but were not told why. Many only found out when media began reporting the animal cruelty charges on Twitter, multiple sources confirmed to Motorsport.com.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police incident report was taken on July 21 at an address in Charlotte, N.C., which is listed as Fabian’s home address according to N.C. voting records.

The report says officers received a 911 call on that day “regarding an animal cruelty case” at Fabian’s address.

Upon arriving at the residence, officers said they found “a deceased dog,” an “almost deceased dog” and a third “healthiest” dog.

Fabian was promoted to Cup managing director in 2019 replacing Richard Buck. He joined NASCAR in 2016.