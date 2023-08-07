NASCAR Cup 2023 Michigan race results

For the first time since 2010, RFK Racing has won back-to-back races.

Truex won both stages and had by far the fastest car in the field, but he was unable to pass Buescher in the closing laps.

He pulled alongside Buescher at one point, but nearly spun while underneath the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was forced to settle for second, but further extended his regular season points lead after another very strong showing.

The race, which spanned over two days thanks to rain, was slowed by nine cautions.

There were 26 lead changes between 16 different race leaders.

It was a difficult day for several top drivers with Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and William Byron all crashing out early. Christopher Bell spun as well while battling for the lead, but rebounded to a 13th-place finish.

Read Also: Buescher outduels Truex for Michigan Cup win