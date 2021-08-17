Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bubba Wallace returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series for first time since 2017
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis Breaking news

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers

By:

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across the country, NASCAR has once again altered its protocols to limit driver exposure.

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers

On Aug. 3, NASCAR reinstituted a policy to require all team personnel and media wear a face mask in enclosed areas of the track at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR made several additional changes – effective with this weekend’s races at World Wide Technology Raceway (Trucks) and Michigan International Speedway (Xfinity and Cup series).

Among the changes:

· Casual and planned contact points between essential team personnel/drivers and guests/fans will be greatly reduced.

· Guests will not be permitted to access team haulers or garage stalls, and grid access for guests has been suspended until further notice.

· Drivers are prohibited from visiting suites, however teams may host guests in controlled, outdoor, distanced meetings with drivers.

· Driver movement routes will be planned to eliminate casual driver/fan interactions.

· Driver introductions and Victory Lane will be modified to significantly reduce driver exposure.

In addition, media covering NASCAR events will be required to wear masks when interacting with drivers and team personnel, even when outside. Media will also no longer be able to access team haulers and garage stalls.

NASCAR said the updates we being implemented on the advice of NASCAR’s consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Bubba Wallace returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series for first time since 2017

Previous article

Bubba Wallace returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series for first time since 2017
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Larson misses out on IMS NASCAR win, but comes away with another prize

1 d
2
Formula 1

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

5 h
3
Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

12 h
4
IndyCar

Bourdais committed to Foyt in IndyCar: “If I can help, I want to stay”

8 h
5
Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull over F1 future

9 h
Latest news
NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers
NAS

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers

2m
Bubba Wallace returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series for first time since 2017
Video Inside
NSXF

Bubba Wallace returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series for first time since 2017

23 h
Larson misses out on IMS NASCAR win, but comes away with another prize
NAS

Larson misses out on IMS NASCAR win, but comes away with another prize

Aug 16, 2021
Denny Hamlin laments Chase Briscoe's "lack of awareness"
Video Inside
NAS

Denny Hamlin laments Chase Briscoe's "lack of awareness"

Aug 15, 2021
Allmendinger takes shock NASCAR Cup win chaotic race on Indy RC
Video Inside
NAS

Allmendinger takes shock NASCAR Cup win chaotic race on Indy RC

Aug 15, 2021
Latest videos
Recap: Indianapolis Road Course delivers wild finish, new winner 02:04
NASCAR Cup
Aug 16, 2021

Recap: Indianapolis Road Course delivers wild finish, new winner

Scott Miller addresses the curbing issues at the Indy Road Course 00:50
NASCAR Cup
Aug 16, 2021

Scott Miller addresses the curbing issues at the Indy Road Course

Multiple drivers involved in chain-reaction wreck at Indianapolis 01:23
NASCAR Cup
Aug 16, 2021

Multiple drivers involved in chain-reaction wreck at Indianapolis

Tony Stewart to Chase Briscoe: ‘I’m just glad you stood up for yourself’ 00:24
NASCAR Cup
Aug 15, 2021

Tony Stewart to Chase Briscoe: ‘I’m just glad you stood up for yourself’

Hamlin frustrated after contact with Briscoe: ‘Lack of awareness’ 01:45
NASCAR Cup
Aug 15, 2021

Hamlin frustrated after contact with Briscoe: ‘Lack of awareness’

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Bubba Wallace returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series for first time since 2017
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Bubba Wallace returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series for first time since 2017

Josh Berry to join NASCAR Xfinity Series fulltime in 2022
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Josh Berry to join NASCAR Xfinity Series fulltime in 2022

Denny Hamlin laments Chase Briscoe's "lack of awareness" Indianapolis
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin laments Chase Briscoe's "lack of awareness"

Trending Today

Larson misses out on IMS NASCAR win, but comes away with another prize
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson misses out on IMS NASCAR win, but comes away with another prize

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

Bourdais committed to Foyt in IndyCar: “If I can help, I want to stay”
IndyCar IndyCar

Bourdais committed to Foyt in IndyCar: “If I can help, I want to stay”

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull over F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull over F1 future

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Latest news

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers

Bubba Wallace returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series for first time since 2017
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Bubba Wallace returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series for first time since 2017

Larson misses out on IMS NASCAR win, but comes away with another prize
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson misses out on IMS NASCAR win, but comes away with another prize

Denny Hamlin laments Chase Briscoe's "lack of awareness"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin laments Chase Briscoe's "lack of awareness"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.