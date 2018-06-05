NASCAR could place more limits on Cup drivers in other series

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers may soon face even more limits on competing in NASCAR’s two other national series.

In an appearance Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Morning Drive” show, NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell indicated a decision would need to be made soon on any changes to 2019 participation guidelines for Cup series drivers.

“More and more, the fans are speaking very loudly that they like the rising talent that we have in this series and we do as well and the established veterans that are there,” said O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer.

“That is continuing on and we’ll have to make a decision really, really quickly in terms of what we do for 2019. We took a pretty bold step this year and that’s something we’ve got to evaluate and see if we want to go further.”

Last August, NASCAR issued guidelines prohibiting any drivers who earn points in the Cup series from competing in any of the Dash4Cash races, the regular season finale and the 10 playoff races in the Xfinity Series. The regular season finale and playoff races in the Camping World Truck Series races were also off limits.

For the remainder of the series’ races, drivers with five or more full-time seasons in Cup could compete in a maximum of seven Xfinity and five Truck races.

NASCAR first began placing limits on Cup drivers’ participation in other national series beginning with the 2017 season.

“I think it’s trying to find that right balance,” O’Donnell said.