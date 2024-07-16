All Series
NASCAR Cup Richmond II

NASCAR confirms multiple tire compounds for Richmond Cup race

As reported by Motorsport.com on Sunday, NASCAR will offer an 'option tire' for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway next month.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Goodyear Tire

Goodyear Tire

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

Outside of wet weather tires that NASCAR can use on short ovals, Cup teams will also be given the choice between two different tires to use during the course of the 400-lap event.

Goodyear provides teams with one tire combination for every event, but NASCAR tested the use of an 'option tire' earlier this year in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

Now they will give it a try in a points-paying Cup race on just before the playoffs. The "prime tire," which is the standard compound for the race, and now the softer "option tire."

Race teams will have three sets of the option tire at their disposal with one one set for practice and two for the race. Just like the All-Star Race, the prime tire can be recognized by yellow lettering while the option tire will have red lettering on the sidewall. The options are slicks, but made from the same compound as the oval wet weather tires.

The series is hopeful that there will be a more noticeable difference between the two tires at Richmond, which has a much older and abrasive surface than the recently repaved North Wilkesboro.

During the race, there will be no rules regarding when and how the teams use these sets of tires. All four tires must match, however. 

NASCAR has also lengthened practice for Richmond to a single 45-minute session, allowing teams more time to get acclimated with the compounds.

