Cole Custer: "This is a dream come true to compete in the Cup Series"

Fresh into his second full-time season in the NASCAR Xfnity Series, Cole Custer is set to test the waters in the Monster Energy Cup Series.

As Motorsport.com first reported, Custer will make his Cup series debut in the March 4 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, driving the No. 51 Ford for Rick Ware Racing. The car will be sponsored by Haas Automation.

“This is a dream come true to compete in the Cup Series,” said Custer. “I can’t thank Rick Ware Racing and Haas Automation enough for the opportunity to race at Las Vegas.

“It’s going to be a new experience for me, but I feel that we can have a productive day by completing all the laps and seeing the checkered flag.”

Custer started his racing career at the age of four. From quarter-midgets to Late Models to the Camping World Truck and Xfinity series, the 20-year-old has proven himself as a winner.

He became the youngest winner in the history of NASCAR’s national touring series at 16 years, 7 months and 28 days when he won the Truck race at New Hampshire in 2014.

Custer scored his first-career Xfinity win with a dominating performance in the 2017 season finale at Homestead, leading 182 of the event’s 200 laps.

“I’ve been watching Cole a long time and he’s a fine young man,” team owner Rick Ware said. “I’ve been friends with the Custer family for a while now and they are truly are amazing people. Over the last couple years Cole has grown into a stout race car driver with a fine finesse for speed and rhythm.

“The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is home of someone of the greatest race car drivers in the world and Cole definitely fits into that category. I think our expectations as a team are realistic and achievable. Getting Cole to the checkered flag is our top priority as a race team.”