Clint Bowyer wanted Martinsville-winning car for Bristol

Clint Bowyer asked his Stewart-Haas Racing team if he could drive his Martinsville race-winning car in this weekend's NASCAR Cup series race at Bristol.

Bowyer ended his streak of 190 races without a win with victory at Martinsville last month and said it answered questions over whether he would ever win again in the Cup series.

It was the 38-year-old’s first win with SHR in his second year with the team and he followed up with ninth in Texas.

This weekend’s race in Bristol is the first since Martinsville to be less than a mile in length each lap, and Bowyer says he will need a car with similar characteristics to win again.

“At Bristol you have to have the total package, a lot like I did in Martinsville,” Bowyer said. “I asked [crew chief] Mike Bugarewicz if there was any way we could bring the Martinsville car to Bristol.

“He said no because I tore it up too much and they had to cut the body off of it. But, I’m not worried. We’ll have another hot rod at Bristol.”

Bowyer was second at Bristol last year, having never won at the circuit, and says good handling is key to a similar result.

“There is no way to describe 500 laps at Bristol,” he said. “If your car is handling well, it’s manageable.

“If it’s loose and you are mid-pack, and there is someone in front of you who is erratic, you are tense and not breathing.

“You haven’t made it 10 laps and you are out of breath. You think ‘there’s no way in hell I’m going to make it these 500 laps'. Next thing you know, it’s lap 450 and you’re wishing it was 600 laps.”

SHR has won four of the seven Cup races in 2018, and Bowyer says that helps his confidence.

“They are bringing some fast hot rods to the track each weekend and it’s a pleasure to drive,” he said. “I know when we unload at Bristol on Friday, we will be fast. That’s a great feeling for a driver.”