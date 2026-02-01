Skip to main content

NASCAR Cup Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray

NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray postponed once again after historic snowfall

NASCAR has postponed the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray yet again, rescheduling the event for Wednesday

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
Bowman Gray snowfall

Snowfall at Bowman Gray Stadium

Photo by: Bowman Gray

Historic snowfall in North Carolina has forced NASCAR to postpone its pre-season exhibition race yet again. Originally, the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium was supposed to take place over Saturday and Sunday.

With a bomb cyclone dropping nearly a foot of snow across the region, NASCAR has had to change their plans several times. The Clash was condensed down into one-day event on Sunday before they pushed it all to Monday. And while the storm has since passed and the skies are now clear, the snow remains and it's going to take time to clear all of the roads. There's also the issue of ice as temperature continue to bounce above and below freezing in the days ahead.

As a result, NASCAR has pushed the event all the way to Wednesday, delaying it another two days as Winston-Salem, and the rest of North Carolina wait for temperatures to climb a bit higher and melt the snow/ice.

"Due to the impacts of historic winter weather across the North Carolina region, the #CookOutClash has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 4," a statement from the track read. "NASCAR is continuing to work closely with the City of Winston-Salem and NC Department of Transportation. We appreciate your patience as we work toward hosting a safe event."

NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer Ben Kennedy released the following statement: "Mother Nature threw everything at us, but safety always comes first. The Clash will now run Wednesday, giving the city time to focus on community needs and ensuring a safer trip for fans and teams. Our crews are working nonstop to get Bowman Gray ready. See you at The Madhouse!"

According to AccuWeather, temperatures will reach a high of 39 on Monday, 43 on Tuesday, and 44 on Wednesday. However, the temperature will fall back below freezing at night, and there is currently a chance of showers on the newly scheduled race day.

NASCAR has already worked to clear the track, but many parts of the state remain at a standstill and various roads are essentially impassable. 

New Clash schedule for Wednesday, February 4

11:30am EST -- Parking lots open

12pm EST -- Off-site shuttle services begin

12:30pm -- Gates open to fans

1:30pm EST -- Practice and qualifying (FOX Sports App)

4:30pm EST -- Last-chance qualifier (FOX)

6pm EST -- Main event (FOX)

 
 
