Chase Elliott “can’t turn back time” on Hamlin wreck at Martinsville

After his late-race incident with Denny Hamlin last fall at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Chase Elliott is ready to return to the track on which he almost scored his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win.

The Dawsonville, Ga., driver has enjoyed a love-hate relationship with the historic half-mile oval in southern Virginia coming just up just short of a win last fall after he and Denny Hamlin made contact in Turn 3 with two laps remaining in regulation.

Despite his rough finish in his most recent start, Elliott looks forward to racing this weekend at Martinsville.

“Our last two races here have been much improved over the first couple and we are not real sure why that has been, but it has been a better track for me,” said Elliott. “This has been one of my worst places and one of the places that I personally feel like I’ve struggled at a lot.

“So, to have a couple of good runs here the past two races has been nice, encouraging, had a car good enough to compete for a win here last time. We were close this race last year, but definitely better in the fall.

“My emotions are just excited and looking forward to the weekend and an opportunity to go and try and compete for a win.”

Elliott has a lot of experience racing on short tracks earlier in his career but says that Martinsville is unique.

“I still enjoy short track racing, but this place is just not at all anything like any short track that I raced at,” said Elliott. “Now there are guys that raced short tracks in different parts of the country that had places like this, but we just didn’t.

“The Montgomery’s of the world and the Gresham, the old Peach State race track, Lanier, Pensacola, South Alabama Speedway, all those places that we raced at a lot were just nothing like this. To me they drive more like the 1.5-miles do and the worn out 1.5-miles.”

The 2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion described what makes Martinsville unlike any track he raced on in his late model stock days.

“It’s just a different animal having the corners be so tight,” said Elliott. “It’s a very finesse race track. You really have to find a rhythm here and be able to repeat that rhythm within a few inches every lap, I feel like, to really make the difference.

“It’s just different and I don’t know if that is the same for other guys, but I think that has been my struggle point is kind of everything that I have learned short track racing and the habits that I have kind of taught myself and the ways I’ve been stuck in just do not apply here. Which is very hard to get yourself out of those habits.”

Talking about the incident with Hamlin, Elliott said he “can’t turn back time.”

“There was a lot that was laying on that race,” he said. “It wasn’t just a win, it was a chance to go race for a championship, so that obviously had a lot of implications, but it doesn’t matter. It didn’t happen.

“We all kind of know the implications and the things that could have been, but they weren’t, so no point in really getting caught up in it too much.”