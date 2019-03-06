Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Champion’s Week to move to Nashville for 2019

shares
comments
NASCAR Champion’s Week to move to Nashville for 2019
By:
1h ago

The annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards event is headed to Music City.

NASCAR announced on Wednesday that it will host its traditional Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tenn., for the Cup Series. The Awards event will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

The formal postseason Awards tradition stretches back to 1981, when the event was held in New York City. It relocated to Las Vegas in 2009.

“This year, we set a course to look at everything we do through a different lens, including how we celebrate the champions of our sport,” said Steve Phelps, NASCAR President.

“Nashville’s energy, vibrant entertainment scene, and deep-rooted lineage in motorsports informed our decision and we believe our fans and industry will embrace the move to the Music City.”

Other Champion’s Week events will be announced at a later date.

“From the ‘Birthplace of Country Music’ in Bristol to the home of country music in Nashville, we join all Tennesseans in welcoming the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Ceremony to the Volunteer State,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Music City never misses a beat when hosting high-profile events, and every race fan will want to join in when the stars of NASCAR roar into town for this season-ending celebration.”

NASCAR and Nashville share a long history.

Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville hosted 42 Cup races from 1958 to 1984, with the circuit visiting twice a year from 1973-84.

In late December, Speedway Motorsports Inc. struck a deal with fairgrounds race track operator Tony Formosa that could pave the way for NASCAR’s return to Fairgrounds Speedway (likely Xfinity and Truck series races). The deal still must be approved by city officials.

“Nashville’s history with NASCAR is indisputable, and coupled with our event experience we are a perfect match for NASCAR Champions Week,” said Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

“We look forward to welcoming NASCAR back home to Music City.”

In addition, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Awards and Gander Outdoors Truck Series Awards will move to Friday, Nov. 22 and the NASCAR Home Tracks Champions Awards will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, this year.

Both events will continue to be held at the Charlotte (N.C.) Convention Center at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

 

Next article
NASCAR Heat 3 Survey: Fans make your voices heard

Previous article

NASCAR Heat 3 Survey: Fans make your voices heard
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Red zone: trending stories

New McLaren "surprisingly good" in parts - Alonso
Formula 1 / Breaking news

New McLaren "surprisingly good" in parts - Alonso

2h ago
Hamilton critical of reduced free TV presence Article
Formula 1

Hamilton critical of reduced free TV presence

Motorsport.com predicts the 2019 MotoGP season Article
MotoGP

Motorsport.com predicts the 2019 MotoGP season

Latest videos
Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Mar 4, 2019
Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Feb 27, 2019

News in depth
NASCAR Champion’s Week to move to Nashville for 2019
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Champion’s Week to move to Nashville for 2019

NASCAR Heat 3 Survey: Fans make your voices heard
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Heat 3 Survey: Fans make your voices heard

Is Penske already a favorite for the 2019 NASCAR Cup title?
NASCAR Cup

Is Penske already a favorite for the 2019 NASCAR Cup title?

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.