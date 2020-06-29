NASCAR cancels 2020 Champion's Week due to COVID-19

The event was moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2019 after ten years in Las Vegas. Before that, the annual celebration was held in New York City.

But due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the series has opted to call off the event for 2020.

The sanctioning body released the following statement Monday: “With the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus and the impact on the industry, this year’s NASCAR Champion’s Week and NASCAR Cup Series Awards originally scheduled to take place in Nashville will not occur,” the statement reads. “The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champions will be celebrated at the end of the season with more details to come. We look forward to returning to Nashville in 2021.”

NASCAR announced earlier this month that the series would race at Nashville Superspeedway next year, returning to the track for the first time since 2011.