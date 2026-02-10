Skip to main content

NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

NASCAR smashes a Guinness World Record for loudest billboard in NYC

NASCAR now holds the official record for the world's loudest billboard as the series promotes its upcoming racing season

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup season officially gets underway this weekend with the 68th running of the Daytona 500 on February 15.

Before that, NASCAR sent eighth-generation watermelon farmer and Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain to New York City for a very unique activation.

As part of the sport's new 'Hell Yeah' campaign, NASCAR fitted a mock 1:1 replica of a Chevrolet Cup engine to a billboard, complete with sound, and set a Guinness World Record for the world's loudest billboard. The engine was built in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, while both Hendrick and ECR Engines helped to ensure authenticity. 

 

"Setting a Guinness World Records title is a proud moment for our sport and serves as a bold statement to get the 2026 season started,” said Tim Clark, NASCAR’s Chief Brand Officer. “The billboard puts the visceral energy of NASCAR front and center and invites everyone to experience what makes our sport so unique.”

Chastain pushed the button and mashed the gas to set the new record, and just as he does after every race win, proceeded to smash a celebratory watermelon -- but this time in the middle of Times Square. The engine reached 133.7 decibels with smoke billowing from the billboard, smashing the previous record of 100 decibels. A representative from GWR was on site to measure the attempt and certify the new record. They then presented Chastain with an official plaque.

NASCAR is aiming to get back to its roots this year, while also putting the sport in front of new eyeballs with its 2026 marketing strategy. A recent high-energy commercial that has been positively received is also part of this 'Hell Yeah' campaign.

Watch: Watch Super Bowl Sunday ad that put NASCAR's 'Hell Yeah!' attitude on display

