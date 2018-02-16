Blaney picks the right dancing partner in his Daytona Duel

Ryan Blaney got by with a little help from his friend Bubba Wallace en route to his first Can-Am Duel win on Thursday.

While a fast car will be a necessity for any driver looking to win the Daytona 500 on Sunday, a competent ally could be the difference between Victory Lane and second-place.

Wallace’s assist in overtime gave Blaney the advantage he needed to maintain the lead over Joey Logano.

“That last restart, I was pretty proud of Ryan for taking the bottom there, stop doing all that team stuff,” Wallace said. “Logano didn't like it. I gave Ryan a good shot there. I think I gave him too big of a shot.

“But it was a good race back to the line. I just moved up a little bit too late. Joey and I said we both would have wrecked if I went up any higher at the end.”

No, Logano wasn’t thrilled that his teammate aligned with Wallace. The Team Penske driver led 56 of the first 57 laps before Blaney went low and took the lead on the backstretch with two laps remaining. Moments later, Jamie McMurray and Brad Keselowski wrecked to send the first qualifying race into overtime.

Penske in control

The Penske teammates—Blaney and Logano—led the field to green but with Keselowski out of the picture, the Fords had to rely on the kindness of others. Blaney was fortunate to have his buddy Wallace come to his rescue. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. attempted to help Logano but it was too little too late.

“It was going really, really good until Blaney wanted to pass me,” Logano said. “I thought we all worked really well together. Team Penske cars were doing a good job, being able to control the race. Team orders are, as you know, you work together as much as you can, then you race each other for the win. So you know it's coming.

“Surprised where Blaney made the move to pass me there because that's the same place he did it in the Clash. Didn't work for him in the Clash. I was kind of not thinking he would do it there. He made the move. I thought I was still in decent shape with Brad behind me. Even down the backstretch, I thought I was going to be in good shape. Then they wadded them up.”

Logano thought he had maintained the lead when the caution was called. He was mistaken and had to settle for second-place.

“The 100 feet of the race I didn't lead, the caution came out,” Logano said. “I saw the lights and I was in the lead. Apparently, it goes back to the loop. Figures. We lost control of the restart.

“Then the two best friends there ever was were sitting next to each other. I apparently don't have any friends.”

Wallace concurred.

“I've seen you race before,” he said. “You're not anybody's friend.”

“I know, I could tell,” Logano replied. “I was kind of a Lone Ranger trying to get the 31 to pull up to me. Darrell did a great job pushing Blaney. As soon as they went, they were hooked going. Just the time was off behind me.

“They were able to clear really the whole outside lane. I got a good run there at the end from the 17, gave me a good push. I was able to get back by.”

Wallace comes home third

Wallace was pleased with his third-place finish in his first Can-Am Duel appearance. While he was compelled to give his friend a push, Wallace believes that any driver in his spot would do the same to advance his position.

“That's who was there,” Wallace said. “I would expect the same from Joey. If I was leading, he was third, I would expect the same amount of shot to do that. I'm not going to not shove anybody just 'cause who they are.

“My plan was to push him out there, get clear of the 22 (Logano) and 1 (McMurray), have somewhat of a run. The 22 did a good enough job of stalling me out. Finally got clear, got back around me. No matter who it is, if I'm third, I'm going to push you all I can.”