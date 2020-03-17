NASCAR bans all non-Next Gen car testing

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR bans all non-Next Gen car testing

shares
comments
NASCAR bans all non-Next Gen car testing
By:
Mar 17, 2020, 2:56 PM

NASCAR has banned all testing by its teams that is not directly related to the development of its next generation car.

In a rulebook update issued to teams on Tuesday, NASCAR said it was banning all testing not directly related to the Next Gen car “until further notice.”

The ban includes wind tunnel testing (full and scale models), climatic tunnel testing, 7/8 posters, K&C rigs (static and dynamic) and driver simulators.

Competitor participation in eSports events is not affected.

According to a NASCAR spokesman, shutting down testing gives the industry a chance to be socially conscious and not feel like they’re putting themselves at a competitive disadvantage.

On Monday, NASCAR postponed all races through May 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak throughout the United States.

Read Also:

Next article
NASCAR president praises fans, hopes to 'go green' soon

Previous article

NASCAR president praises fans, hopes to 'go green' soon
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Martinsville

Martinsville

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault not ruling out Vettel if Ricciardo leaves

2
Formula 1

Sainz goes into voluntary quarantine after Australian GP

1h
3
BTCC

BTCC postpones season until mid-May due to coronavirus

1h
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR president praises fans, hopes to 'go green' soon

30m
5
WRC

Neuville "can't see the point" of 2022 WRC proposals

2h

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

NASCAR bans all non-Next Gen car testing
NAS

NASCAR bans all non-Next Gen car testing

NASCAR president praises fans, hopes to 'go green' soon
NAS

NASCAR president praises fans, hopes to 'go green' soon

NASCAR postpones races through May 3 due to coronavirus
NAS

NASCAR postpones races through May 3 due to coronavirus

NASCAR postponement a "difficult decision for our sport"
NAS

NASCAR postponement a "difficult decision for our sport"

NASCAR postpones Atlanta and Homestead races
NAS

NASCAR postpones Atlanta and Homestead races

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.