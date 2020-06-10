NASCAR bans the display of Confederate flags at all tracks

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Race in
00 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR bans the display of Confederate flags at all tracks

shares
comments
NASCAR bans the display of Confederate flags at all tracks
By:
Jun 10, 2020, 9:08 PM

NASCAR has banned the display of the Confederate flag at all race tracks and properties, effective immediately.

The flag was already banned from being displayed in any official capacity, but it remained prevalent in the infield at most race tracks.

The sanctioning body has now gone a step further following comments from Bubba Wallace Monday on CNN with Don Lemon, where he said that there's no place for the flag in the sport anymore.

NASCAR took a firm stance against racism last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, holding a moment of silence for racial inequality before the green flag. NASCAR official and U.S. Army veteran Kirk Price dropped to one knee during pre-race ceremonies as the field was  parked on the frontstretch.

Wallace and the famed Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 team will run a "Black Lives Matter" paint scheme Wednesday at Martinsville Speedway.

Read Also:

NASCAR statement

"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: NASCAR Media

 

Next article
What time and channel is the Martinsville race today?

Previous article

What time and channel is the Martinsville race today?
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes has ruled out Vettel for 2021, claims Bottas

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Martinsville race today?

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR bans the display of Confederate flags at all tracks

1h
4
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP race cancelled amid F1 rumours

5
IndyCar

Rosenqvist credits IndyCar oval breakthrough to Franchitti visit

3h

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup
Sep 10, 2019

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

NASCAR bans the display of Confederate flags at all tracks
NAS

NASCAR bans the display of Confederate flags at all tracks

What time and channel is the Martinsville race today?
NAS

What time and channel is the Martinsville race today?

Wallace and famed No. 43 to sport "Black Lives Matter" livery
NAS

Wallace and famed No. 43 to sport "Black Lives Matter" livery

Goodyear adds softer tires to new aero package at Martinsville
NAS

Goodyear adds softer tires to new aero package at Martinsville

NASCAR to allow “guests” to attend Miami, Talladega Cup races
NAS

NASCAR to allow “guests” to attend Miami, Talladega Cup races

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.