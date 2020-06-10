NASCAR bans the display of Confederate flags at all tracks

The flag was already banned from being displayed in any official capacity, but it remained prevalent in the infield at most race tracks.

The sanctioning body has now gone a step further following comments from Bubba Wallace Monday on CNN with Don Lemon, where he said that there's no place for the flag in the sport anymore.

NASCAR took a firm stance against racism last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, holding a moment of silence for racial inequality before the green flag. NASCAR official and U.S. Army veteran Kirk Price dropped to one knee during pre-race ceremonies as the field was parked on the frontstretch.

Wallace and the famed Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 team will run a "Black Lives Matter" paint scheme Wednesday at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR statement

"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”