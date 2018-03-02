NASCAR Cup Series awards ceremony could change locations in 2018

After nine years in Las Vegas, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards could change locations this year.

With no firm contract as yet for this season to remain in Las Vegas, NASCAR has been exploring several options for the end-of-the-season celebratory event, multiple sources confirmed to Motorsport.com.

Sources said Charlotte, N.C, and Nashville, Tenn., are among the destinations most seriously considered should the event move.

NASCAR already hosts its touring and home track awards in Charlotte and last season added its Xfinity and Truck awards to run the same weekend. Charlotte hosts two Cup series race weekends each year in addition to the annual NASCAR All-Star Race.

Local government officials with Nashville, Tenn., have been courting NASCAR for the event over the past couple of months. Nashville no longer hosts any NASCAR races but Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville was home to 42 events in the Cup series between 1958 and 1984. The track also was home to nine Xfinity and five Truck races.

The event could also remain in Las Vegas, for this season only, or several years if another contract is signed.

There are at least two or three additional cities who have also expressed interest in hosting the event, sources said.

The Vegas event and its surrounding Champion’s Week festivities have been generally well-received within the industry. However, Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s decision to move one of its Cup dates from New Hampshire to Las Vegas beginning this season means the awards event would be a third trip to Vegas for many teams.

NASCAR officials declined to comment on the possibility of a new Cup awards ceremony location.