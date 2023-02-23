NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana
After another thrilling Daytona 500, the 2023 NASCAR Cup season moves onto Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California for Round 2 of the year.
Following the season-opening spectacle that is Daytona 500, NASCAR's 'true' season begins now. Auto Club Speedway kicks off a three-week stretch on the west coast in what is going to be the final race on the two-mile oval before it is reconfigured into a short track.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. snapped a 199-race winless streak with his Daytona 500 victory, and returned JTG Daugherty Racing to the winner's circle for the first time since Watkins Glen in August, 2014.
Joey Logano, who finished second in the 500, enters Fontana as the championship leader.
Kyle Larson is the defending winner of this race, passing Daniel Suarez late and then fending off Austin Dillon on the final lap.
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts
What is the NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Saturday, February 25
12:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1
12:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1
2:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1
2:45 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1
5:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (150 laps) - FS1
Sunday, February 26
3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400 race (200 laps) – FOX NETWORK
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, February 26th
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: 65/65/70 (200 laps, 400 miles)
- TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing at Auto Club Speedway?
36 cars have entered the race, all with charters. No one will go home. J.J. Yeley is back behind the wheel of the No. 15 RWR entry, which earned a tenth-place finish in the Daytona 500 with rookie Riley Herbst.
Entry list for Auto Club Speedway
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|78
|B. J. McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
