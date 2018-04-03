Global
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

NASCAR announces 2019 Cup Series schedule

By: Tim Southers, NASCAR PR Manager
03/04/2018 08:44

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season will kick off with The Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 10, while the Daytona 500 is slated for Feb. 17.

NASCAR released the schedule Tuesday afternoon.

The 2019 schedule will look a lot like 2018s. It is nearly identical to this year’s with the only exception being the dates of off weekends for Easter (April 21) and one weekend in June (16th) and August (25th)

The annual All-Star Race in Charlotte and will be held on May 18 with the Coca-Cola 600 remaining on Memorial Day weekend.

The NASCAR Playoffs will begin on Sept. 15 in Las Vegas, and the season finale will be on Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

DATE RACE
Sun., Feb. 10 Daytona 500 – Qualifying
Sun., Feb. 10 The Clash
Thurs., Feb. 14 Daytona 500 – Duels
Sun., Feb. 17 Daytona 500
Sun., Feb. 24 Atlanta
Sun., March 3 Las Vegas
Sun., March 10 ISM Raceway
Sun., March 17 Auto Club
Sun., March 24 Martinsville
Sun., March 31 Texas
Sun., April 7 Bristol
Sat., April 13 Richmond
Sun., April 21 OFF WEEK – EASTER
Sun., April 28 Talladega
Sun., May 5 Dover
Sat., May 11 Kansas
Sat., May 18 All-Star Open
Sat., May 18 All-Star Race
Sun., May 26 Charlotte
Sun., June 2 Pocono
Sun., June 9 Michigan
Sun. June 16  OFF 
Sun., June 23 Sonoma
Sun., June 30 Chicago
Sat., July 6 Daytona
Sat., July 13 Kentucky
Sun., July 21 New Hampshire
Sun., July 28 Pocono
Sun., Aug. 4 Watkins Glen
Sun., Aug. 11 Michigan
Sat., Aug. 17 Bristol
Sun. Aug. 25  OFF 
Sun., Sept. 1 Darlington
Sun., Sept. 8 Indianapolis
*Sun., Sept. 15 Las Vegas
*Sat., Sept. 21 Richmond
*Sun., Sept. 29 Charlotte
*Sun., Oct. 6 Dover
*Sun., Oct. 13 Talladega
*Sun., Oct. 20 Kansas
*Sun., Oct. 27 Martinsville
*Sun., Nov. 3 Texas
*Sun., Nov. 10 ISM Raceway
*Sun., Nov. 17 Miami
* - Playoff Races  
