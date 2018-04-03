NASCAR announces 2019 Cup Series schedule

Get alerts
By: Tim Southers, NASCAR PR Manager
03/04/2018 08:44
The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season will kick off with The Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 10, while the Daytona 500 is slated for Feb. 17.
NASCAR released the schedule Tuesday afternoon.
The 2019 schedule will look a lot like 2018s. It is nearly identical to this year’s with the only exception being the dates of off weekends for Easter (April 21) and one weekend in June (16th) and August (25th)
The annual All-Star Race in Charlotte and will be held on May 18 with the Coca-Cola 600 remaining on Memorial Day weekend.
The NASCAR Playoffs will begin on Sept. 15 in Las Vegas, and the season finale will be on Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule
|DATE
|RACE
|Sun., Feb. 10
|Daytona 500 – Qualifying
|Sun., Feb. 10
|The Clash
|Thurs., Feb. 14
|Daytona 500 – Duels
|Sun., Feb. 17
|Daytona 500
|Sun., Feb. 24
|Atlanta
|Sun., March 3
|Las Vegas
|Sun., March 10
|ISM Raceway
|Sun., March 17
|Auto Club
|Sun., March 24
|Martinsville
|Sun., March 31
|Texas
|Sun., April 7
|Bristol
|Sat., April 13
|Richmond
|Sun., April 21
|OFF WEEK – EASTER
|Sun., April 28
|Talladega
|Sun., May 5
|Dover
|Sat., May 11
|Kansas
|Sat., May 18
|All-Star Open
|Sat., May 18
|All-Star Race
|Sun., May 26
|Charlotte
|Sun., June 2
|Pocono
|Sun., June 9
|Michigan
|Sun. June 16
|OFF
|Sun., June 23
|Sonoma
|Sun., June 30
|Chicago
|Sat., July 6
|Daytona
|Sat., July 13
|Kentucky
|Sun., July 21
|New Hampshire
|Sun., July 28
|Pocono
|Sun., Aug. 4
|Watkins Glen
|Sun., Aug. 11
|Michigan
|Sat., Aug. 17
|Bristol
|Sun. Aug. 25
|OFF
|Sun., Sept. 1
|Darlington
|Sun., Sept. 8
|Indianapolis
|*Sun., Sept. 15
|Las Vegas
|*Sat., Sept. 21
|Richmond
|*Sun., Sept. 29
|Charlotte
|*Sun., Oct. 6
|Dover
|*Sun., Oct. 13
|Talladega
|*Sun., Oct. 20
|Kansas
|*Sun., Oct. 27
|Martinsville
|*Sun., Nov. 3
|Texas
|*Sun., Nov. 10
|ISM Raceway
|*Sun., Nov. 17
|Miami
|* - Playoff Races