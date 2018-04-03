NASCAR announces 2019 Cup Series schedule

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season will kick off with The Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 10, while the Daytona 500 is slated for Feb. 17.

NASCAR released the schedule Tuesday afternoon.

The 2019 schedule will look a lot like 2018s. It is nearly identical to this year’s with the only exception being the dates of off weekends for Easter (April 21) and one weekend in June (16th) and August (25th)

The annual All-Star Race in Charlotte and will be held on May 18 with the Coca-Cola 600 remaining on Memorial Day weekend.

The NASCAR Playoffs will begin on Sept. 15 in Las Vegas, and the season finale will be on Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

DATE RACE Sun., Feb. 10 Daytona 500 – Qualifying Sun., Feb. 10 The Clash Thurs., Feb. 14 Daytona 500 – Duels Sun., Feb. 17 Daytona 500 Sun., Feb. 24 Atlanta Sun., March 3 Las Vegas Sun., March 10 ISM Raceway Sun., March 17 Auto Club Sun., March 24 Martinsville Sun., March 31 Texas Sun., April 7 Bristol Sat., April 13 Richmond Sun., April 21 OFF WEEK – EASTER Sun., April 28 Talladega Sun., May 5 Dover Sat., May 11 Kansas Sat., May 18 All-Star Open Sat., May 18 All-Star Race Sun., May 26 Charlotte Sun., June 2 Pocono Sun., June 9 Michigan Sun. June 16 OFF Sun., June 23 Sonoma Sun., June 30 Chicago Sat., July 6 Daytona Sat., July 13 Kentucky Sun., July 21 New Hampshire Sun., July 28 Pocono Sun., Aug. 4 Watkins Glen Sun., Aug. 11 Michigan Sat., Aug. 17 Bristol Sun. Aug. 25 OFF Sun., Sept. 1 Darlington Sun., Sept. 8 Indianapolis *Sun., Sept. 15 Las Vegas *Sat., Sept. 21 Richmond *Sun., Sept. 29 Charlotte *Sun., Oct. 6 Dover *Sun., Oct. 13 Talladega *Sun., Oct. 20 Kansas *Sun., Oct. 27 Martinsville *Sun., Nov. 3 Texas *Sun., Nov. 10 ISM Raceway *Sun., Nov. 17 Miami * - Playoff Races