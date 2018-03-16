Global
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

NASCAR and Twitter to expand live in-car camera feeds this year

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
16/03/2018 01:21

NASCAR will once again live-stream in-car camera feeds of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers on Twitter.

Last season, Twitter promoted a live in-car camera feed in each of the 10 Cup series playoff races.

This year, Twitter will increase the offering to 15 Cup races during the second-half of the season and again including all 10 playoff races.

The live camera stream can be accessed via NASCAR’s official Twitter handle, @NASCAR.

“We’ve created an experience that brings Twitter users inside the cars at speeds of more than 200 miles per hour,” said Jill Gregory, NASCAR’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “The live stream is yet another window into our sport that captures all the drama and intensity of NASCAR racing – now available to fans for even more races in 2018.”

The season’s first Twitter in-car camera feed will be offered in the July race at Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR will also stream an in-car camera on Twitter during regular season races at Watkins Glen, N.Y.; the August night race at Bristol, Tenn.; Darlington (S.C.); and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On the same screen of this live stream, fans will find a real-time curated timeline of Tweets that capture the best of the NASCAR race live conversation.

“We are thrilled that NASCAR will make its in-car cameras available on Twitter in 2018,” said Laura Froelich, Global Head of Sports Partnerships at Twitter. “NASCAR fans will once again be able to access these unique in-car cameras at the same speed as the real-time conversation – all in one place on Twitter.”

 

