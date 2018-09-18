Fresh off of his most recent win in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Sunday at historic Hockenheimring in Germany, Day will travel to the United States for his second start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Day, who made his first NASCAR Cup Series start last year at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, will drive the No. 23 Best Bully Sticks Toyota for BK Racing.

The former NASCAR Next driver is looking forward to his opportunity to compete on an oval track for the first time in a Cup car.

“I am so excited to be back in the Monster Energy Cup Series again this year and to be sponsored by Best Bully Sticks,” said Day, 26. “Best Bully Sticks is an up-and-coming brand, and as an up-and-coming driver, I know we share similar values about working hard to establish ourselves.

“My team and I are eager to introduce the NASCAR audience and their dogs to Best Bully Sticks.”

Day has also made a pair of starts in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series in addition to his 44 starts in the only NASCAR-sanctioned series in Europe.