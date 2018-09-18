Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Alon Day to make first oval track NASCAR Cup start

shares
comments
Alon Day to make first oval track NASCAR Cup start
Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
Sep 18, 2018, 1:30 AM

Defending NASCAR Euro Series champion Alon Day will make his second NASCAR Cup Series start on Saturday night at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway.

Race winner Alon Day
Alon Day, CAAL Racing Chevrolet
Race winner Alon Day

Fresh off of his most recent win in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Sunday at historic Hockenheimring in Germany, Day will travel to the United States for his second start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Day, who made his first NASCAR Cup Series start last year at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, will drive the No. 23 Best Bully Sticks Toyota for BK Racing.

The former NASCAR Next driver is looking forward to his opportunity to compete on an oval track for the first time in a Cup car.

“I am so excited to be back in the Monster Energy Cup Series again this year and to be sponsored by Best Bully Sticks,” said Day, 26. “Best Bully Sticks is an up-and-coming brand, and as an up-and-coming driver, I know we share similar values about working hard to establish ourselves.

“My team and I are eager to introduce the NASCAR audience and their dogs to Best Bully Sticks.”

Day has also made a pair of starts in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series in addition to his 44 starts in the only NASCAR-sanctioned series in Europe.

Next NASCAR Cup article
Kyle Busch: "We’ll take what we can get" after "sloppy" hometown race

Previous article

Kyle Busch: "We’ll take what we can get" after "sloppy" hometown race

Next article

Justin Allgaier "was ready to leave" NASCAR before JRM ride

Justin Allgaier "was ready to leave" NASCAR before JRM ride
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR Euro
Drivers Alon Day
Teams BK Racing
Author Tim Southers
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history 01:16
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers 02:52
NASCAR Cup

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers

News in depth
SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval:
NASCAR Cup

SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval: "I feel like this is unique to Charlotte"

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up:
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up: "I guess all of us are just stupid"

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it
NASCAR Cup

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it "last corner desperation"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.