NASCAR announces 2021 All-Star Race format

The annual exhibition race will feature six rounds with a total of 100 laps, live on Fox Sports 1 at 8 p.m. EST.

The format:

The race will feature six rounds, totaling 100 laps.

Starting lineup for Round 1 will be determined via random draw.

Rounds 1 through 4 will be 15 laps each; Round 5 will be 30 laps; the Final Round will feature a 10-lap shootout.

At the beginning of Round 2, the field will be inverted via random draw (minimum of eight/maximum of 12) live on FS1.

The round 2 random draw will also be seen live by fans attending the race on Big Hoss TV.

Before the start of Round 3, the entire field will be inverted.

At the beginning of Round 4, the field will be inverted via random draw (minimum of eight/maximum of 12).

Starting positions for Round 5 will consist of the cumulative finish from Rounds 1-4. The lowest cumulative finisher starts on the pole, second-lowest starts second, and so forth. All cars must enter pit road for a mandatory four-tire pit stop during Round 5.

The starting positions in the Final Round are set by finishing positions of Round 5.

Only green flag laps will count in the NASCAR All-Star race.

Additionally, the fastest team on pit road during the mandatory pit stop will earn $100,000. And of course, the race winner will earn $1,000,000.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the event, which took place at Bristol Motor Speedway.