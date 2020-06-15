NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

The NASCAR All-Star Race is moving to Bristol for 2020

The NASCAR All-Star Race is moving to Bristol for 2020
By:
Jun 15, 2020, 8:43 PM

The NASCAR All-Star Race will move this season to a track other than Charlotte Motor Speedway for just the second time since its inception.

Due to the recent increase of the number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and the corresponding increase in the state’s positive rate of infection, the annual All-Star race will be moved to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, multiple sources have confirmed to Motorsport.com.

Some limited number of fans are expected to be allowed to attend, sources said. An ARCA Menards Series race was also scheduled that day at Charlotte, but the future of that race remains undetermined at this time.

An official announcement of the changes should come later today.

There was not an immediate response from NASCAR for a request for comment.

The race will keep its 7 p.m. ET start time on Wednesday, July 15 and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. It will be the final broadcast of Fox’s NASCAR season.

Speedway Motorsports Inc. owns both Charlotte and Bristol, and Bristol has been an option for the All-Star Race after its original May date was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The race was originally scheduled for May 16 at Charlotte, which has been its home every year but one since it began in 1985. The 1986 event was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

