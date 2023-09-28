NASCAR 2023 Talladega II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

William Byron locked himself into the Round of 8 with a big victory last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Ross Chastain was second and Bubba Wallace, who led a race-high 111 laps, finished third.

A late-race crash while battling for the lead dropped Kyle Larson down to just two points ahead of the elimination zone. He is just ahead of Wallace, whose 23XI Racing team-mate Tyler Reddick is three points out. Ryan Blaney is 11pts behind and Kyle Busch is 17pts out.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the playoff race at Talladega, with Busch being the most recent Talladega winner after taking the checkered flag earlier this year.

NASCAR announced this week that North Wilkesboro will again host the All-Star Race in 2024, with the surface finally being repaved before the event.

In the Xfinity Series, Sammy Smith revealed that he will leave Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of the 2023 season with plans to join JR Motorsports next year. Hendrick Motorsports announced that they will run two additional NXS races with Boris Said racing at the Charlotte Roval and Rajah Caruth running the Phoenix finale.

In the Truck Series, Kyle Busch announced that he has sold his race team to Spire Motorsports in a shock announcement.

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Talladega schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, September 30

10:00 a.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS2

1:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (100 laps) - FS1

4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Sunday, October 1

2:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (188 laps) - NBC

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 TV show start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (60/60/68) - 188 laps

(60/60/68) - 188 laps TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Dex Imaging Ford Mustang and Noah Gragson, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro big wreck Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Talladega?

38 cars are on the entry list with two open entries. Kaulig Racing is entering a third car with Chandler Smith behind the wheel and Front Row Motorsports will enter a third car with Riley Herbst driving.