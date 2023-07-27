NASCAR 2023 Richmond II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Denny Hamlin took a controversial victory last weekend at Pocono after pushing Kyle Larson into the outside wall on a late-race restart.

He claimed the checkered flag to a chorus of boos, but there were no apologies from the veteran driver after earning his 50th career win and Toyota's 600th in NASCAR.

He led a Toyota 1-2-3 with 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick in second and Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. finishing third.

Truex has extended his lead in the regular season championship, now leading William Byron by 30 points.

Michael McDowell holds the 16th and final spot in the playoffs, 17 points ahead of A.J. Allmendinger and 23 points clear of Daniel Suarez.

Larson is the most recent winner at Richmond, taking victory in a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2 finish earlier this year.

There's been some Silly Season news recently with Justin Haley revealing that he will leave Kaulig Racing at the end of the year, joining Rick Ware Racing in a multi-year deal.

Spire Motorsports named Kevin 'Bono' Manion as the new crew chief for Ty Dillon this week, while Legacy Motor Club appointed Cal Wells III as the race team's new CEO.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Tires & Brakes Toyota Camry Photo by: Rachel Schuoler / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Richmond and Road America) schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change; Cup and Trucks are racing at Richmond while the Xfinity Series is racing at Road America)

Friday, July 28

5:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

5:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

5:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A

6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Saturday, July 29

12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America Race (45 laps) - NBC

7:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series Richmond Race (250 laps) - FS1

Sunday, July 30

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Richmond Race (400 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, July 23

Sunday, July 23 TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (70/160/170) - 400 laps

(70/160/170) - 400 laps TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

USA NETWORK | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Shingrix Toyota Camry leads Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Richmond?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Ryan Newman is back behind the wheel of the No. 51 RWR entry, while Kaulig will have Derek Kraus practice and qualifying the No. 16 car for A.J. Allmendinger while he competes in Saturday's Xfinity race at Road America.