NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Following Martin Truex Jr.'s dominant victory at Sonoma Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series teams enjoyed their final off-week before 20 straight weeks of racing to end the season.

Truex's win was his second of the 2023 season and the 33rd of his career. Perhaps most impressively, it was his fourth Cup win at Sonoma.

Truex now leads the regular season standings, 13 points clear of William Byron.

NASCAR now heads back to an oval with Nashville, where Chase Elliott is the defending race winner.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Josh Berry will replace Kevin Harvick as the full-time driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing entry in 2024. SHR also made some internal changes this week, which included a crew chief swap for Chase Briscoe.

In other news, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment has become a new minority investor in Joe Gibbs Racing.

Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry in victory lane Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Nashville schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, June 23

4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

4:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1

5:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

6:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

8:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series race (150 laps) - FS1

Saturday, June 24

12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

1:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (188 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, June 25

7:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Ally 400 race (300 laps laps) – NBC

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 TV show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (90/95/115) - 300 laps

(90/95/115) - 300 laps TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Pedigree Toyota Camry and Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Nashville?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Noah Gragson returns to the No. 42 after missing a race with concussion-like symptoms.