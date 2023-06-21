Subscribe
Previous / Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
NASCAR Cup / Nashville Preview

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series returns from its final off-week of the season, now looking ahead to the final ten races of the regular season.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Following Martin Truex Jr.'s dominant victory at Sonoma Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series teams enjoyed their final off-week before 20 straight weeks of racing to end the season. 

Truex's win was his second of the 2023 season and the 33rd of his career. Perhaps most impressively, it was his fourth Cup win at Sonoma.

Truex now leads the regular season standings, 13 points clear of William Byron.

NASCAR now heads back to an oval with Nashville, where Chase Elliott is the defending race winner.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Josh Berry will replace Kevin Harvick as the full-time driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing entry in 2024. SHR also made some internal changes this week, which included a crew chief swap for Chase Briscoe.

In other news, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment has become a new minority investor in Joe Gibbs Racing.

Read Also:
Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry in victory lane

Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry in victory lane

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Nashville schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, June 23

4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

4:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1

5:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

6:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

8:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series race (150 laps) - FS1

Saturday, June 24

12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

1:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (188 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, June 25

7:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Ally 400 race (300 laps laps) – NBC

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, June 25
  • TV show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (90/95/115) - 300 laps
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Pedigree Toyota Camry and Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Pedigree Toyota Camry and Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Nashville?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Noah Gragson returns to the No. 42 after missing a race with concussion-like symptoms. 

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Brennan Poole

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Josh Bilicki 

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet
shares
comments

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Trackhouse owner Justin Marks to run Chicago Xfinity race

Trackhouse owner Justin Marks to run Chicago Xfinity race

NASCAR XFINITY
Nashville

Trackhouse owner Justin Marks to run Chicago Xfinity race Trackhouse owner Justin Marks to run Chicago Xfinity race

Matt Mills joins Kyle Busch Motorsports for two Truck races

Matt Mills joins Kyle Busch Motorsports for two Truck races

NASCAR Truck

Matt Mills joins Kyle Busch Motorsports for two Truck races Matt Mills joins Kyle Busch Motorsports for two Truck races

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

NAS NASCAR Cup

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024 Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

HCRC Hillclimb

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe