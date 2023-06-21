NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
The NASCAR Cup Series returns from its final off-week of the season, now looking ahead to the final ten races of the regular season.
Following Martin Truex Jr.'s dominant victory at Sonoma Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series teams enjoyed their final off-week before 20 straight weeks of racing to end the season.
Truex's win was his second of the 2023 season and the 33rd of his career. Perhaps most impressively, it was his fourth Cup win at Sonoma.
Truex now leads the regular season standings, 13 points clear of William Byron.
NASCAR now heads back to an oval with Nashville, where Chase Elliott is the defending race winner.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Josh Berry will replace Kevin Harvick as the full-time driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing entry in 2024. SHR also made some internal changes this week, which included a crew chief swap for Chase Briscoe.
In other news, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment has become a new minority investor in Joe Gibbs Racing.
Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry in victory lane
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Nashville schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, June 23
4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1
4:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1
5:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
6:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
8:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series race (150 laps) - FS1
Saturday, June 24
12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
1:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (188 laps) - USA NETWORK
Sunday, June 25
7:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Ally 400 race (300 laps laps) – NBC
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, June 25
- TV show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (90/95/115) - 300 laps
- TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Pedigree Toyota Camry and Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Nashville?
36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Noah Gragson returns to the No. 42 after missing a race with concussion-like symptoms.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Kevin Harvick
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Chase Elliott
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Chase Briscoe
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|Brennan Poole
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
William Byron
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
Latest news
NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024 Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak
Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak
Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1
Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.