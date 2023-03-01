Subscribe
NASCAR 2023 at Las Vegas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The west coast swing continues in Las Vegas after the final NASCAR Cup race on the two-mile version of Auto Club Speedway.

NASCAR 2023 at Las Vegas schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR has seen two different winners in the first two races with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. snapping a 199-race winless streak to win Daytona 500. The following week, Kyle Busch overcame a dominant Ross Chastain to win his 61st career Cup race, doing so in just his second start as a Richard Childress Racing driver.

Chastain, who has won three of the four stages so far in 2023, enters Vegas as the championship leader.

Joey Logano won during the series last visit to Vegas in October, 2022, but Alex Bowman is the defending winner of the March event. 

All three national divisions will be present at LVMS for a triple-header weekend of racing. Busch will be running all three events.

Race winner Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

What is the NASCAR at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Speedway schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, March 3

4:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

5:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1

6:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

7:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

9:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (200 miles, 134 laps) - FS1

Saturday, March 4

1:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1

2:20 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (300 miles, 200 laps) - FS1

Sunday, March 5

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 race (400 miles, 200 laps) – FOX 

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, March 5th
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: 80/85/102 (200 laps, 400 miles)
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Office Toyota Camry, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Pennzoil Ford Mustang, and Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang

Who is racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

36 cars have entered the race, all with charters. There are no open entries. Driver roster remains the same at Fontana.

Entry list for Las Vegas

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

