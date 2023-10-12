Subscribe
Previous / Bell: A 2023 NASCAR championship story "is up to us to write"
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas II Preview

NASCAR 2023 Las Vegas playoff schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The Round of 8 begins with NASCAR's return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, which will host the 33rd race of the 2023 Cup season.

Nick DeGroot
By:

A.J. Allmendinger earned an emotional victory for himself and Kaulig Racing last weekend at the Charlotte Roval, holding off William Byron in the closing laps.

Despite a valiant late-race charge through the field for Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch battling for the lead throughout the day, both were ultimately eliminated from the NASCAR Cup playoffs. Bubba Wallace and Brad Keselowski also failed to advance.

Tyler Reddick scored enough points to climb above the cut-line while regular season champ Martin Truex Jr. was the final driver to advance, moving on by 12pts over Chastain.

Joey Logano is the defending winner of the Vegas playoff race, parlaying that into the championship a few weeks later. However, it's Byron who is the most recent Vegas winner, taking the checkered flag in March of this year.

This week in the news, Carson Hocevar finally revealed his 2024 plans. He will compete full-time in the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports, replacing Ty Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet.

Legacy Motor Club added NASCAR legend Matt Kenseth as a competition advisor as they continue the rebuild process.

In the Truck Series, Marco Andretti announced that he will run the final two Truck races of the season with Spire. Niece Motorsports had an announcement as well, revealing Matt Mills as the replacement for the Cup-bound Hocevar in the No. 42 machine.

Read Also:
Race winner AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Las Vegas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, October 13

7:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA Network

7:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA Network

Saturday, October 14

12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA Network

1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA Network

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (201 laps) - USA Netowork

Sunday, October 15

2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (267 laps) - NBC

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, October 15
  • TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (80/85/102) - 267 laps
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Express Toyota Camry, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Rheem Ford Mustang, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet Camaro, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Express Toyota Camry, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Rheem Ford Mustang, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet Camaro, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Las Vegas?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Todd Gilliland is back behind the wheel of the his usual ride in the No. 38 FRM Ford while Hocevar returns to the No. 42 LMC Chevrolet for the remainder of the season. Rick Ware Racing has J.J. Yeley in the No. 51 and Brennan Poole in the No. 15 this weekend.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Brennan Poole

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger 

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Carson Hocevar

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

shares
comments

Bell: A 2023 NASCAR championship story "is up to us to write"
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais again fastest in second practice

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais again fastest in second practice

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais again fastest in second practice Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais again fastest in second practice

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe