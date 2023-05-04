NASCAR 2023 Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

A thrilling race at Dover saw Martin Truex Jr. make the most of a two-tire strategy call, snapping a 54-race winless streak and fending off Ross Chastain in the closing laps.

Chastain moves into the lead of the regular season championship, three points clear of Christopher Bell. He was once again the center of drama after a run-in with the slower car of Brennan Poole sent him spinning and collected Kyle Larson.

Kansas may be another good week for Toyota drivers. 23XI Racing swept the Kansas races in 2022 with Kurt Busch winning the first race and Bubba Wallace winning ther later in the year.

This week, it was revealed that Legacy Motor Club will switch from Chevrolet to Toyota in 2024, putting the most fulltime TRD-backed teams on the grid since 2011.

Richard Childress Racing lost its appeal this week and all penalties against the No. 3 team were upheld.

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro and Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Jockey Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Kansas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, May 6

12:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

12:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1

2:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps) - FS1

5:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1

5:50 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

8:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - FS1

Sunday May 7

3:00 p.m. ET – Advent Health 400 Race (267 laps) – FS1

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7 TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (80/85/102) - 267 laps / 400 miles

(80/85/102) - 267 laps / 400 miles TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV

FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Menards/Monster Ford Mustang and Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro and Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Kansas

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Josh Bilicki is back behind the wheel of the No. 78 while RWR will keep their Dover driver lineup with Brennan Poole in the No. 15 and J.J. Yeley in the No. 51.

Entry list for Kansas